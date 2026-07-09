Does Jalen or Tyson have the edge in Week 6’s Philpot Bowl?

Saturday night’s game between Calgary and Montreal is interesting for a number of reasons.

It pits a Stampeders team riding back-to-back impressive wins against the top team in the East Division.

It also sees a great battle of quarterbacks between Montreal’s Davis Alexander, who sits second overall with 1,478 passing yards, and Vernon Adams Jr. coming off a near-perfect, record-tying performance in Week 5.

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JALEN PHILPOT WITH HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT 💥 🗓️: Stampede Bowl: Argonauts vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+ @fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Di8CYK3Wtr — CFL (@CFL) July 3, 2026

And then there’s this year’s first edition of the Philpot Bowl. Calgary’s Jalen Philpot will take on twin brother Tyson Philpot on Saturday night.

And more so than any head-to-head battle the Philpots have had in the past, this one has them both at the top of their game.

Here are three key areas to consider when the guys go at it this weekend.

THE BIG PICTURE

Tyson has perhaps had slightly more notable success since entering the league as the ninth overall selection at the 2022 CFL Canadian Draft. Debuting as a rookie that same year, Philpot made an immediate impact with 39 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns in 18 appearances. It was a nice preview of what was to come.

The following season saw Tyson only dress for 13 regular season games, but he took significant steps, nonetheless. Tyson recorded 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns that season and was active when it mattered the most. Remember, it was Tyson who caught a late 19-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to cement Montreal’s 110th Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg.

Since then, Tyson has been knocking on the door of superstardom. The only thing that has held him back the last two seasons is injury. Case in point, Tyson was on pace for 1,558 receiving yards in 2024 and 1,206 in 2025. Unfortunately, different injuries forced him to miss 15 games combined over those two seasons.

Jalen has battled through injuries, too, albeit in a more concentrated fashion. Drafted fifth overall in 2022, Jalen put together a solid rookie season that year, racking up 33 catches, 317 yards, and three touchdowns. However, hamstring surgery in May 2023 kept him off the field for the entirety of what would have been his follow-up campaign.

Since missing a full year, though, Jalen has made impressive jumps. In his return season in 2024, Jalen went for 659 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games. Then last year, Jalen posted a career high 830 yards and three touchdowns in 16 appearances as an even bigger part of Calgary’s passing attack.

THIS SEASON

Tyson has been one of the stories in this year’s early going. Entering Week 6, he leads the league with 587 receiving yards and 36 receptions to go along with three touchdowns. He’s been Alexander’s go-to guy in seemingly all situations, which is evidenced by his reception total and league-leading five catches over 30 yards.

But Jalen’s work so far is nothing to sneeze at. He’s made 18 catches for 245 yards and, like his brother, has three touchdowns. But unlike Montreal’s attack that came out looking like a well-oiled machine, the Stamps have been slightly more of a slow burn on offence. With what we’ve seen lately, it feels like Jalen’s contributions are only going to increase.

WHAT’S TRENDING?

Recent work is the area where Jalen may have a tiny edge entering Saturday night. After starting the season without a touchdown catch in his first two outings, Jalen has gotten in the end zone three times in Calgary’s last pair of games. That includes his first ever night with two touchdowns last weekend as the Stamps went for 58 points in a win over Toronto.

That’s not to say Tyson has been slacking because, well, that just wouldn’t be true. While he hasn’t caught a touchdown pass in Montreal’s last two contests, he did reel in three of them in his first two games. But what can’t go unnoticed is Tyson’s 23 combined catches and 318 total receiving yards over the last two weeks.

Both Philpot brothers are healthy, which is good for the CFL. The Delta, BC products are amongst some of the brightest Canadian receivers in a crowd chock full of outstanding talent. And with the way both Jalen and Tyson are playing entering Week 6, we could very well see some fireworks in this weekend’s Philpot Bowl.