Rankin, defence lead Edmonton past Ottawa on Thursday

EDMONTON — Justin Rankin found the end zone three times, Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks’ defence forced four interceptions in a 40-17 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

The win improves the Elks to 4-1 on the season, while the REDBLACKS remain in search of their first victory.

Rankin opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run on Edmonton’s first possession before Vincent Blanchard added three field goals, including a 50-yarder as time expired in the second quarter to give the Elks a 16-7 lead at halftime.

Ottawa’s lone first-half touchdown came on a nine-play, 70-yard drive capped by Bryson Barnes‘ one-yard rushing touchdown. Justin Hardy helped move the chains with a pair of key receptions, but Edmonton seized momentum before the break when Tyrell Ford intercepted Jake Maier. On the ensuing drive, Brendan O’Leary-Orange turned a short completion into a 90-yard catch-and-run to set up Blanchard’s 15-yard field goal before the kicker added another from 50 yards after a short Ottawa punt.

The REDBLACKS threatened to make it a game in the second half.

Maier guided Ottawa within two points late in the third quarter, using both his arm and his legs before connecting with Ayden Eberhardt for a 21-yard touchdown. Edmonton answered immediately, however, as Fajardo led an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Javon Leake provided a spark with 32 rushing yards on four carries before Fajardo found Kaion-Julien Grant from four yards out to restore the two-score lead.

After Brett Lauther‘s 27-yard field goal once again brought Ottawa within one possession, Rankin delivered the decisive blow. The running back turned a short pass from Fajardo into a 33-yard touchdown after making the first defender miss with a sharp cut, then added a 31-yard rushing major later in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Edmonton’s defence punctuated the victory by forcing four interceptions. Kordell Jackson recorded two picks, while Ford and Chelen Garnes added one apiece to help preserve the Elks’ fourth win of the season.

Fajardo completed 19 of 24 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side, Maier went 26 of 39 for 293 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

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SCORING PLAYS

Justin Rankin 19-yard rushing touchdown (Q1, 10:24) | EDM 7, OTT 0

Vincent Blanchard 36-yard field goal (Q2, 07:55) | EDM 10, OTT 0

Bryson Barnes one-yard rushing touchdown (Q2, 03:58) | EDM 10, OTT 7

Vincent Blanchard 15-yard field goal (Q2, 00:33) | EDM 13, OTT 7

Vincent Blanchard 50-yard field goal (Q2, 00:00) | EDM 16, OTT 7

Jake Maier 21-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Eberhardt (Q3, 01:28) | EDM 16, OTT 14

Cody Fajardo four-yard touchdown pass to Kaion-Julien Grant (Q4, 12:04) | EDM 23, OTT 14

Brett Lauther 27-yard field goal (Q4, 09:09) | EDM 23, OTT 17

Cody Fajardo 33-yard touchdown pass to Justin Rankin (Q4, 06:28) | EDM 30, OTT 17

Justin Rankin 31-yard rushing touchdown (Q4, 02:52) | EDM 37, OTT 17

Vincent Blanchard 11-yard field goal (Q4, 00:58) | EDM 40, OTT 17

NEXT UP

The Elks stay home to face the BC Lions in Week 7 on Friday, July 17. The two teams met in Week 5, when the Lions handed the Green and Gold their first loss of the season with a 36-24 victory in Kelowna. Fajardo threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat but was also intercepted three times.

Meanwhile, the REDBLACKS return home to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, July 19. It will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2026 and marks quarterback Dru Brown‘s return to Ottawa after a late June trade sent him back to Winnipeg following two seasons in the nation’s capital. Brown is set to make his first start since rejoining the Blue Bombers in Week 6 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.