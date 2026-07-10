1 thing every CFL fan should know about their team so far

The start of every season is a land of promise and possibility for every single fanbase in the Canadian Football League.

But by the time we hit Week 6, reality begins to set in — good, bad or ugly, depending on which team has your heart.

Here is one emerging storyline to watch for each club:

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES

CAN TYSON PHILPOT KEEP UP HIS HISTORIC PACE?

Don’t look now, but Tyson Philpot opened the 2026 on a torrid pace, with an eye-popping 36 catches for 587 yards and three touchdowns in four games. At this pace, he’s on track for 2,642 yards over an 18-game campaign.

The single-season CFL record for receiving yards is 2,036, set by Calgary’s Allen Pitts in 1994. Only three players in league history have reached 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

Lofty numbers, to be sure. But also in Philpot’s sights is the Canadian receiving record of 1,662 yards set by Terry Evanshen in 1967.

Now injuries could threaten all of that — Philpot has never played more than 13 games in a regular season and his quarterback, Davis Alexander, also needs to stay healthy. Next up for both is a clash with Philpot’s twin brother Jalen and the Calgary Stampeders.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

CAN A CHANGE AT QUARTERBACK SPARK OTTAWA’S SEASON?

The look on Ryan Dinwiddie’s face told the story Thursday night as time ticked down in Edmonton’s 40-17 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Quarterback Jake Maier completed 26-of-39 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown. Decent numbers, except he also tossed four interceptions.

TSN analyst Milt Stegall went as far as suggesting the possibility that McLeod Bethel-Thompson could start for Ottawa next week against Winnipeg.

“Don’t be surprised, at all,” Stegall said. “This team needs a spark.”

The REDBLACKS also need to ignite the run game (Greg Bell’s seven carries for 19 yards against Edmonton are not going to cut it.) Heading into Week 6, the REDBLACKS had surrendered more big plays (17) than any other CFL club. So to blame Maier alone for Ottawa’s woes is foolhardy.

But something clearly has to change for an Ottawa club still searching for its first win of the season. And fast.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

CAN HAMILTON STAY ON TRACK WITHOUT BO LEVI MITCHELL?

Bo Levi Mitchell is out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery, and the Tiger-Cats are determined to show the league they can dominate even without their star quarterback in the lineup.

Enter Jake Dolegala, the 29-year-old former Saskatchewan Roughrider who is reportedly expected to start Sunday against his old team. The talented Tre Ford remains an option, but he struggled in relief last week after Mitchell went down against Winnipeg.

Dolegala has a big arm – much like Mitchell – so the Saskatchewan secondary will need to respect the deep ball. And he doesn’t need to do it all on his own with weapons such as Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith. Dolegala simply needs to get the ball in the hands of his receivers and let them do the work to keep Hamilton in the mix.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

CAN CHAD KELLY SUSTAIN HIS RECORD-SETTING PACE?

Through four games, the Argos are 2-2 – good for second place in the East Division behind only Montreal.

Not bad at all for a team playing for a new head coach in Mike Miller, with their starting quarterback returning to football after missing all of last year with an injury sustained in the 2024 Eastern Final.

Key to the Boatmen staying above water is exactly the play of returning pivot Chad Kelly, with 1,484 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in just four games. But Kelly also leads the league with nine interceptions – a stat he needs to clean up for the Argos to continue defying their critics.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

CAN DRU BROWN MAKE THE MOST OF HIS OPPORTUNITY?

Dru Brown’s chance to prove his old boss, Ottawa head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, wrong comes on Friday against Toronto in place of the injured Zach Collaros.

Brown arrived back in Winnipeg on June 23 in a trade involving draft picks after Dinwiddie chose Jake Maier as the starter.

The 29-year-old pivot spent his first three years in the CFL in Winnipeg, and he knows the playbook. He’s clearly excited at the chance to start — as opposed to coming in off the bench in relief – and hopefully show the REDBLACKS the error of their ways.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

CAN THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BLOCK OUT THE NOISE?

The task for the reigning Grey Cup champions all season long is to keep the focus on the task at hand – regardless of all the noise in a football-mad province eager for their beloved Roughriders to win back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history.

Leading the charge in that regard are quarterback Trevor Harris and head coach Corey Mace. In fact, Harris told CKOM’s The Green Zone that he was ready to move on roughly 48 hours after the Riders hoisted the Grey Cup last November in Winnipeg. “Coach, I don’t mean to be cynical or whatever the word would be, I’m kind of over it,” Harris told his coach. Mace replied: “Same.”

So far, so good. The Riders (3-1) reside in second place in the West Division behind only Edmonton and can jump back into a tie for first with a win Sunday over Hamilton.

EDMONTON ELKS

CAN JUSTIN RANKIN MAINTAIN HIS INCREDIBLE START?

No, this is not a misprint. Tailback Justin Rankin and the Edmonton Elks sit all alone in first place in the West with a glittering 4-1 record.

Pretty impressive for an Edmonton side that failed to advance to the playoffs for the last five seasons, with their last run coming in 2019 as the crossover team.

Rankin’s brilliance — both on the ground and through the air — is one of the biggest reasons for Edmonton’s resurgence. He leads the CFL with 67 carries for 513 yards and an eye-popping average of 7.7 yards per carry. He also sits in 11th place on the receiving leaderboard with 26 catches for 297 yards and a touchdown.

At this rate, Rankin – provided he stays healthy – is on track to reach his individual goal of more than 1,000 yards rushing and more than 1,000 yards receiving while helping lead Edmonton back to the promised land of the post-season.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

CAN VERNON ADAMS JR. STAY HOT?

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is coming off a record-breaking performance in Calgary’s 58-36 Stampede Bowl victory over the Toronto Argonauts. On the eve of the Calgary Stampede Parade, Adams Jr. completed 20-of-25 passes for 405 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions – good for a perfect passer rating of 158.3. That performance tied the Stampeders’ single-game touchdown pass record with Peter Liske (1967), Doug Flutie (1994), Jeff Garcia (1995) and current head coach/general manager Dave Dickenson (2000).

So Adams Jr. is undoubtedly on a hot streak heading into Saturday’s game against Montreal. The question remains whether he can buck his tendency to cool off after a torrid start to the season. Last year, he threw 15 touchdowns and just eight interceptions through his first 10 games and then went six-and-six the rest of the way. In 2024, he was the CFL’s leading passer with the BC Lions before getting injured on Aug. 1. That opened the door for Nathan Rourke to take over as the starter. And in 2023, he tweaked his MCL in Week 7.

The task for Adams Jr. now is to stay the course and avoid his tendency to drop off.

BC LIONS

CAN JAMES BUTLER SPARK BC’S GROUND GAME?

No one is going to question the credentials of Nathan Rourke, the CFL’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in 2025. The same goes for his talented receiving corps, with the likes of Keon Hatcher Sr., Justin McInnis and Jermaine Jackson at his disposal.

But the run game was a question mark for the Lions until James Butler delivered his best performance of the season last week in a 36-24 victory over Edmonton. Butler lugged the ball 15 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Kelowna.

As long as the Lions are one-dimensional, teams can key in on Rourke and double-team Hatcher or McInnis. But if Butler can build on that performance, and the Lions can establish a consistent ground threat, there’s no telling what Rourke and the offence can do.