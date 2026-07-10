3 keys to victory for Calgary, Montreal in Week 6

MONTREAL — The Calgary Stampeders ride a 58-point performance into Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Calgary enters 2-2 following a 58-36 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Montreal enjoyed a bye in Week 5 and sits with a 3-1 record.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. EXPECTATIONS ON OFFENCE

It’s unrealistic to expect Vernon Adams Jr. to repeat his six-touchdown performance from a week ago, but it was a reminder to the rest of the league of what he’s capable of. A confident Adams, paired with the explosiveness of running back Dedrick Mills, will be a handful for the Alouettes’ defence.

2. GET TO DAVIS ALEXANDER

The Calgary defence is allowing an average of 364.5 yards through the air, a mark that ranked them eighth after Week 5. The answer to the turnaround could start at the line of scrimmage with a front that’s had a knack for getting to the quarterback. If defensive linemen Clarence Hicks, Folarin Orimolade and Jaylon Hutchings can make Als’ quarterback Davis Alexander uncomfortable, it will limit his time to make decisions.

3. DISCIPLINED ON DEFENCE

The Stamps are averaging 10 penalties per game and have 19 on the defensive side of the ball. Against an Alouettes offence that’s averaging over 33 points a game as it is, giving away free yards and extra opportunities will only make it more difficult to keep points off the board.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. THE PHILPOT SHOWDOWN

Who doesn’t love a little family rivalry? Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot led the league coming into the week with 587 yards and will stare across the field at brother Jalen Philpot, who has 245 yards to his name. Both have the opportunity to positively impact the game for their team and stake claim to the brotherly bragging rights.

2. THE LINEBACKERS

Given the dynamic skill set Adams and Mills possess, the Als’ linebacker corps of Tyrice Beverette, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Najee Murray — who’s a game-time decision — need to be active and on their toes. It’s a talented group that’s totalled 43 defensive tackles in four games.

3. STRIKE BIG, STRIKE QUICK

Montreal has 16 big plays, defined as passes over 30 yards and runs over 20, on the season. One way to get into the game after a bye is to take shots deep early, which Alexander has the weapons to do.

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