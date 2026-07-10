Blue Bombers hold on to defeat Argonauts at home

WINNIPEG — Dru Brown made his first start in the blue and gold of Winnipeg since 2023 on Friday evening, leading his team to a 30-21 win over the Toronto Argonauts at Princess Auto Stadium.

Brown put up 252 yards in the first half alone. His primary target on Friday evening was Ontaria Wilson, who finished with 10 catches for 133 receiving yards. Tim White would be the offensive weapon to get the scoring started however, as Brown passed across the middle and White did the rest, running between defenders and just about shedding off a tackle at the goal line on a 35-yard catch-and-run late in the opening quarter.

The Argos were unable to show off the offensive prowess they’ve displayed through the early part of the season. Having scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games coming into Week 6, Chad Kelly and co. were unable to find their way against a stout Bombers defence which put Toronto’s pivot under pressure throughout. The Boatmen had just seven point to Winnipeg’s 19 at halftime.

The game tightened up after the break however, as Kelly and the Argos found their rhythm and the Bombers struggled to finish their drives, leaning on the leg of Sergio Castillo who made five field goals on the night. DaShaun Amos picked off Brown in the end zone as his defence hoped to turn the tide midway through the third. Kelly threw five completions for 81 yards on the following drive. Tyler Kahmann caught his league-leading fifth touchdown of the season as the Argos made it a five-point game off of the turnover.

With momentum shifting towards Toronto, an electric missed field goal return touchdown by Winnipeg’s Trey Vaval in the fourth quarter which brought the home crowd to its feet would end up being enough to get Winnipeg over the line. After Vaval fumbled a punt return during the previous series he made up for his mistake and then some, travelling the length of the field to make it 29-14.

Kelly connected with Makai Polk just before the three-minute warning to make it an eight-point game but the comeback was not on for the Argos. Castillo missed a field goal attempt but Janarion Grant was unable to get the ball out of the end zone, giving the Bombers a point and making it a two-possession game late.

With Zach Collaros sidelined, Brown stepped up with an impressive performance in relief, finishing 25-31 with 339 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Brady Oliveira had 69 yards rushing, while Nic Demski caught six balls for 82 yards.

Kelly was 24-36 for 320 yards through the air in the losing effort. Winnipeg sacked Toronto’s quarterback three times, with Willie Jefferson recording two of those takedowns.

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The Argonauts will remain on the road in Week 7 when they go up against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 18. The two rivals meet for the first time this season after Hamilton won two of the three matchups in 2025.

The Blue Bombers meanwhile will head to the nation’s capital on Sunday, July 19 to take on an Ottawa REDBLACKS team desperate to get into the win column. Winnipeg has won three in a row against Ottawa.