3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Saskatchewan in Week 6

REGINA — Life without quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell begins for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when they travel to Mosaic Stadium for a date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders to close out Week 6 on Sunday night.

Hamilton comes into the game following a 14-13 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Saskatchewan improved to 3-1 in Week 5 with a 27-22 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. THE QUARTERBACK

Quarterback Jake Dolegala has been named the starter in place of the injured Mitchell. While he has big shoes to fill, it will be more about managing the game and giving his team a chance to win. Dolegala has completed 247-of-396 passes for 2,953 yards in his five CFL seasons, two of which were spent in Saskatchewan in 2022 and 2023.

2. KIONDRÉ SMITH

After inking Kiondré Smith to an extension this week, the Ticats could use a big game out of their star receiver. Smith has been up to the task all season, averaging a career-best 16.5 yards per catch.

3. DOMINATE DEFENSIVELY

Hamilton carries some impressive defensive numbers into action this week. The unit entered Week 6 first in net yards allowed (376), first in sacks (nine) and tied for first in fewest big plays allowed (seven), which are defined as passes of more than 30 yards and runs of more than 20. The strength starts on the defensive line with Julian Howsare, Mario Kendricks Jr. and Philip Ossai, who have combined for seven sacks.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. THE RETURN OF AJ OUELLETTE

Head coach Corey Mace gets a boost in the run game with AJ Ouellette returning from an ankle injury. It comes at a good time, as Hamilton has given up just 76.3 yards per game on the ground so far this season.

2. SHUT DOWN LARRY ROUNTREE III

Saskatchewan will try to force the ball into the air on defence, which starts with closing gaps on Ticats’ rusher Larry Rountree III. It’s a job Mace leaves up to defensive linemen Desmond Evans, James Vaughters and Mike Rose.

3. THE KEESEAN JOHNSON CONNECTION

Receiver KeeSean Johnson has been among the most dynamic wideouts with three 100-plus yard performances in four games, including a season-high 137 against Ottawa. Not only does he pose a threat when the ball is thrown his way, he’ll draw the Ticats’ secondary’s attention away from fellow receivers Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus, opening up the field for quarterback Trevor Harris.

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