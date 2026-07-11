3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 6 win over Calgary

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MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes held on to defeat the Calgary Stampeders 37-30 on Saturday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Montreal’s balanced attack and timely defensive plays helped the Alouettes continue their strong start and improve to 4-1.

Calgary battled until the final whistle and had a chance to tie late, but the Stampeders’ comeback effort fell short at the finish as they dropped to 2-3.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 6.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Balanced Alouettes attack fuels win over Stamps

» Depth Charts: CGY | MTL

» Stamps, Alouettes by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

132 – TYSON PHILPOT RECEIVING YARDS

Tyson Philpot brought his best to the ‘Philpot Bowl’ — the third career head-to-head against his twin brother Jalen. The Alouettes receiver was the biggest beneficiary of Davis Alexander’s efficient, 300-yard night, leading Montreal with 132 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches while adding to his league-leading total of 719 yards on the season.

Philpot made an impact from the start, hauling in a heavily contested deep ball before following up with the game’s opening touchdown on Tyler Snead’s trick-play pass. He remained Alexander’s most reliable weapon throughout the night, showing he hasn’t missed a beat after his near-200-yard outing before Montreal’s bye.

94 – TRAVIS THEIS RUSHING YARDS

It wasn’t just the passing game driving Montreal’s success, as Travis Theis provided balance with a season-high 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries. The second-year back made the most of his opportunities, including ripping off the game’s longest play — a 46-yard burst — immediately after the Stampeders cut the lead to a single score.

Theis also found the end zone in the first half, capping a 24-10 Alouettes run before the break. His efficiency on the ground helped Montreal stay ahead of schedule late, allowing the Als to bleed the clock and make Calgary’s comeback attempt an even taller task.

7 – ALOUETTES PASS BREAK-UPS

Montreal’s front set the tone and made life uncomfortable for Vernon Adams Jr. and the Stampeders’ passing attack. As well as tallying three sacks, the Alouettes consistently challenged throws downfield and at the line, with five different defenders getting involved, including a pair of knockdowns each from Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Don Callis.

The biggest play came from debutant David Perales, who got a hand on Adams Jr.’s third-down pass with under a minute remaining to halt Calgary’s final push and seal the victory. Adams Jr. finished with his lowest completion percentage of the season, as Montreal made every completion a challenge and consistently forced him into difficult throws.