3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 6 win over Toronto

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WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did just about enough to get over the line against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, winning by 30-21 in a game which was probably a bit closer than the scoreline reflects.

Winnipeg scored fewer touchdowns than Toronto and had more turnovers but still managed to get past their East Division counterpart. An impressive display from Dru Brown combined with pressure from the defensive front, and a crucial specials teams score pushed the Bombers to victory at home.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 6.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Blue Bombers hold on to defeat Argonauts at home

» Depth Charts: TOR | WPG

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Blue Bombers

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

339 – DRU BROWN PASSING YARDS

Stepping in for the injured Zach Collaros, Brown came out firing to start Friday’s game, finishing the first half with 252 passing yards and showing some chemistry with the likes of Ontaria Wilson and Tim White. Though that resulted in just one touchdown, a 35-yard completion to White, the overall performance through the opening two quarters had Winnipeg up 19-7 at the break as Sergio Castillo made four field goals.

Things didn’t come as easy in the second half as Brown threw an interception and Toronto looked to mount a comeback. But after the turnover, Brown remained calm and did enough to see the game out, recording a win in his first start of the year.

1 – TREY VAVAL MISSED FIELD GOAL RETURN

After a fairly one-sided first half in favour of Winnipeg, the Argos began to make some noise after the interval, cutting the deficit to just five late in the third. With momentum already swinging, Trey Vaval fumbled the football on a punt return and gave Toronto strong field position at Winnipeg’s 33.

A disappointed Vaval could only sit and watch as his defence limited the Argos to a field goal attempt. Lirim Hajrullahu sent that attempt wide and Vaval made a house call to make up for his previous error and give the hosts a vital 15-point lead that they wouldn’t let slip away. Talk about redemption.

6 – BRYCE PERKINS FIRST DOWNS

The short-yardage specialists need some love too, right? Though Bryce Perkins didn’t get into the end zone he was perfect on his quarterback sneaks, going six for six through the first three quarters.

In a game where points weren’t necessarily easy to come by, Perkins’ ability to pick up first downs and keep his team on the field helped lead to crucial points in a contest that was closely contested, especially after halftime. Though Brown was composed through the air in the start, he should thank Perkins as well as Brady Oliveira for delivering the goods when rushing the football.