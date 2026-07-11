Balanced Alouettes attack fuels win over Stamps

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes’ offence picked up right where it left off before the bye, putting together another high-scoring performance in a 37-30 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Davis Alexander was the Alouettes’ catalyst, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown to help Montreal improve to 4-1. Tyson Philpot popped for 132 yards and a score, reeling in nine of his 10 targets. Tyler Snead pitched in 86 receiving yards and added a passing touchdown on a first-quarter trick play. Travis Theis provided balance on the ground, finishing with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 totes.

Alexander came out sharp with back-to-back 19-yard completions to set up José Maltos Díaz’s field goal. The Als’ defence followed with stops on Calgary’s first two possessions, including Mustafa Johnson and Najee Murray combining to force a fumble on a scrambling Vernon Adams Jr. After the turnover, it only took two plays for Montreal to strike, as Philpot high-pointed a 30-yard shot before hauling in Snead’s jump pass off a fake bubble screen.

Adams Jr. had his answer later in the first, not shying away from the scramble game as he worked downfield and dropped a dime to a toe-tapping Dejon Brissett for the major.

It was nearly an immediate response from Montreal, but a drive-opening 83-yard strike to a wide-open Philpot was called back by a flag away from the play. Montreal had to wait until after Jude McAtamney tied the game for Calgary in the second quarter to land the deep shot, as Alexander Hollins broke open on a deep cross and absorbed a punishing hit before crossing the plane. Hollins would not return after the collision at the goal line.

Late in the second quarter, Alexander continued to move the offence, connecting with Snead for a pair of big gains before Theis finished the nine-play, 94-yard drive with a short touchdown scamper.

Calgary found a little life with Adams Jr. engineering a quick march before the break. A contested grab from Brissett moved the Stamps to the edge of McAtamney’s range, and the Irish kicker drilled the long buzzer-beater to cut into Montreal’s lead.

Still, Montreal’s defence set the tone through the opening half, punishing the pocket and limiting Adams Jr. to below 50 per cent passing while also holding reigning rushing champion Dedrick Mills under four yards per carry.

Jalen Philpot helped spark Calgary’s offence in the third quarter, finding a soft spot for a 38-yard gain before Adams Jr. connected with Brissett for the Canadian receiver’s fourth touchdown in two games. McAtamney pushed the extra point wide, keeping it a seven-point game at 27-20.

Montreal had a quick counter. Theis ripped off a 46-yard run on the opening play of the drive, and two snaps later, Dustin Crum checked in to punch it in from the one, restoring the Alouettes’ two-score lead.

Deep into the final frame, Calgary kept its comeback hopes alive. A 42-yard punt return from Tyreik McAllister flipped the field, allowing Adams Jr. to lead a hurry-up drive that he capped with a dart to Clark Barnes. After Calgary’s defence forced a punt, Adams Jr. was back in the red zone with under a minute remaining, but the comeback bid fell short after David Perales knocked down a third-down pass to seal it.

It wasn’t the way Adams Jr. wanted to follow up his historic performance in Week 5’s Stampede Bowl, but the Stamps’ pivot finished with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 19-for-34 passing, rounding out the night with 43 rushing yards on six attempts.

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SCORING PLAYS

José Maltos Díaz 27-yard field goal (12:15, Q1) | MTL 3 CGY 0

Tyler Snead seven-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot (6:39, Q1) | MTL 10 CGY 0

Vernon Adams Jr. 20-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett (2:24, Q1) | MTL 10 CGY 7

Jude McAtamney 30-yard field goal (10:49, Q2) | CGY 10 MTL 10

Davis Alexander 34-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Hollins (10:12, Q2) | MTL 17 CGY 10

Travis Theis seven-yard touchdown run (1:13, Q2) | MTL 24 CGY 10

Jude McAtamney 54-yard field goal (0:00, Q2) | MTL 24 CGY 13

Mark Vassett 53-yard punt single (12:00, Q3) | MTL 24 CGY 14

José Maltos Díaz 43-yard field goal (9:08, Q3) | MTL 27 CGY 14

Vernon Adams Jr. 11-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett (6:53, Q3) | MTL 27 CGY 20

Dustin Crum one-yard touchdown run (4:40, Q3) | MTL 34 CGY 20

Jude McAtamney 47-yard field goal (1:44, Q3) | MTL 34 CGY 23

José Maltos Díaz 25-yard field goal (6:25, Q4) | MTL 37 CGY 23

Vernon Adams Jr. 20-yard touchdown pass to Clark Barnes | MTL 37 CGY 30

NEXT UP

It’s an immediate rematch in Calgary in Week 7, as the Stampeders and Alouettes wrap up their season series at McMahon Stadium. Montreal will be looking to complete the sweep for the second consecutive season, while Calgary aims to split the series on home turf.