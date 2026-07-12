3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 6 win over Hamilton

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REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders took care of business at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday evening, wrapping up Week 6 action with a 38-7 victory. After a first quarter where both teams seemed to struggle with the heat on a scorching day at Mosaic Stadium, the Riders got into motion in the second quarter and never really looked back.

Though Trevor Harris had two interceptions, the Saskatchewan defence created four turnovers themselves to win the turnover battle and silence quarterback Jake Dolegala in his first start of the season. A.J. Ouellette was productive in the ground game in his return from injury, contributing to a balanced attack for the Riders’ offence.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 6.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Roughriders take care of Tiger-Cats in dominant home win

» Depth Charts: HAM | SSK

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Roughriders

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

83 – A.J. OUELLETTE RUSHING YARDS

Back in action for the first time since Week 3, Ouellette was impressive in his return to the field. Ouellette produced 83 rushing yards on 18 attempts on Sunday, leading his team’s backfield and setting the tone early.

Ouellette’s longest run of the day, an 18-yard pickup late in the second quarter, immediately setup Harris’ touchdown pass to Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan’s first major of the game. Ouellette would have two other runs of 10 yards or more as he continues to be a force in the games he’s been able to suit up in.

4 – SASKATCHEWAN TURNOVERS CREATED

With Saskatchewan’s lead at 11-7 in the third quarter an important moment of the game came when Harris was intercepted by Wynton McManis and the Riders’ defence replied with a third-down stop to immediately get the ball back.

Back in possession, Saskatchewan found their second touchdown of the evening and there was no looking back from there as the hosts eventually cruised to victory. In the fourth, the Riders would recover a fumble which led to a touchdown, and Saskatchewan’s Josh Woods got a pick six off of Dolegala to seal the win. A turnover on downs by Tre Ford late in the game meant that Saskatchewan won the turnover battle 4-2.

0 – HAMILTON TOUCHDOWNS

It’s not often that a team is held out of the end zone but Hamilton was stopped in their tracks on Sunday evening thanks to a dominant display by the Saskatchewan defence.

The Riders recorded three sacks on the day and only allowed the Ticats into the red zone twice, limiting them to a field goal the first time around and then getting a pick-six off of Dolegala in his second visit. Hamilton just couldn’t keep up with what was across from them and particularly struggled on second downs, going just 8-25.