Argos acquire Global punter James Burnip in trade with REDBLACKS

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to terms with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on a trade that sends Global punter James Burnip to Toronto in exchange for a conditional 2027 eighth-round CFL Canadian Draft pick.

Burnip (six-foot-six, 235 pounds) signed with Ottawa in January this year after being drafted by the REDBLACKS in the 2025 CFL Global Draft.

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The Melbourne, Australia native also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2025 after being signed by the NFC South team as an undrafted free agent.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide member (2021-2024) finished second in school history with an average of 43.9 yards per punt, and his nearly 9,000 total punt yards rank him third all-time.