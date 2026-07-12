Roughriders take care of Tiger-Cats in dominant home win

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders wrapped up Week 6 with a wire-to-wire 38-7 win at home over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday evening. Trevor Harris threw touchdowns to Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker on either side of halftime while the Riders’ defence kept their opponent out of the end zone at Mosaic Stadium. Trying to keep pace with the Edmonton Elks atop the West Division standings, the Roughriders improved to 4-1 with the result.

After a quiet first quarter which ended with the two teams tied at 1-1, the Roughriders’ offence began to roll in the second. A 50-yard drive resulted in an Alex Hale field goal early in the period and then after Hamilton responded to tie up the game at 4-4, the game’s first touchdown was scored by Emilus courtesy of a play-action pass from Harris.

The Ticats were able to muster back-to-back field goal drives in the second quarter but that’s about as much as they could produce in a tough day at the office for Jake Dolegala as his offence put up just 65 yards in the first half.

Hamilton’s defence looked to pick up the slack after halftime as they picked off Harris twice, but the Riders defence were up equal to the task. After Harris’ first pick, Saskatchewan immediately replied with a stop on third down to kill off a potential momentum swing in the third quarter. The home team defence only upped their play late in the ballgame with a fumble recovery and pick-six as Hamilton desperately tried to get back into the contest.

Saskatchewan’s second touchdown of the day came when Harris dropped a perfect pass to Schaffer-Baker in the end zone, extending the lead to 18-7 in the third.

With the Ticats still searching for their first major late in the fourth, Dolegala threw an interception into the path of Josh Woods who took it back to the house as the Riders iced the game right before the three-minute warning.

Harris was 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. Tommy Stevens went for 54 yards on eight rushes, hitting pay dirt twice in the fourth quarter.

A.J. Ouellette ran for 83 yards on 18 attempts in his return from injury after a two-game absence. Schaffer-Baker paced the Riders’ receiving room with 78 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Emilus wasn’t far behind with six catches for 72 receiving yards to go with his score.

With Bo Levi Mitchell out due to a lower body injury suffered in Week 5, Dolegala got the call at quarterback for the Ticats, making his 12th start in the CFL and his first since August 2024. Dolegala went 17-30 for 122 passing yards and an interception. Tre Ford entered the game late in the fourth quarter, completing five of six passes for 47 yards.

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In Week 7, the Tiger-Cats get back to Hamilton Stadium to face their rival Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 18. Hamilton has won five of their past six meetings against Toronto.

The Roughriders will get their second bye of the season in Week 7. They will return to action on Thursday, July 23 for their first matchup of the year with the Edmonton Elks.