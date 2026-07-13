5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 6

TORONTO — Another week of CFL action means another batch of eye-opening numbers from Pro Football Focus.

Whether it’s a running back refusing to go down on first contact, a receiver dominating at the catch point or a pair of defensive linemen living in opposing backfields, the advanced numbers help paint the picture behind some of Week 6’s biggest performances.

Here are five PFF stats that stood out from Week 6, according to PFF.

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JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 70 YARDS AFTER CONTACT

It wouldn’t feel right to have a Week 6 stats article without Justin Rankin.

The Edmonton running back once again led the CFL in rushing yards after contact, finishing with 70 according to PFF. It’s another example of Rankin’s remarkable tackle-breaking ability, turning what look like routine runs into explosive gains.

Rankin finished the night with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding another 43 receiving yards. As his historic pace continues to draw attention, expect more performances like these.

AYDEN EBERHARDT | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 4 CONTESTED CATCHES

Ayden Eberhardt has built a reputation as a receiver capable of stretching the field, but in Week 6 he showed another side of his game.

According to PFF, Eberhardt led the league with four contested catches, consistently winning at the catch point while hauling in 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Whether it was through traffic or in tight coverage, the REDBLACKS receiver repeatedly came down with the football.

The performance wasn’t enough to earn Ottawa a victory, but it provided another encouraging sign for an offence looking to build momentum.

JAKE CERESNA | WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINEMEN | 12 PRESSURES COMBINED

Winning games becomes much easier when your defensive line consistently disrupts opposing quarterbacks.

Jake Ceresna and Willie Jefferson each recorded a league-leading six pressures in Week 6, according to PFF. Jefferson added two sacks as the veteran duo repeatedly collapsed the pocket and forced hurried throws.

Their chemistry continues to pay dividends. Ceresna (four sacks) and Jefferson (three sacks) have now combined for seven sacks this season, giving Winnipeg one of the CFL’s most disruptive pass-rushing tandems.

KORDELL JACKSON | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 40 PER CENT COMPLETION RATE ALLOWED

Kordell Jackson with an impressive interception for the Elks’ second tonight! 💥 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Elks LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/AOmKEWH5PJ — CFL (@CFL) July 10, 2026

Kordell Jackson continues to emerge as one of the CFL’s best defensive backs.

Quarterbacks completed just 40 per cent of passes thrown in his direction in Week 6, according to PFF, while Jackson also came away with two interceptions. He finished with the second-highest coverage grade of the week (85.8), capping another outstanding performance for Edmonton’s secondary.

Opposing quarterbacks are quickly figuring out that targeting Jackson often results in either incompletions or interceptions.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Tyson Philpot can do it all. The Montreal receiver led the league with six receiving first downs in Week 6, according to PFF, while finishing with nine catches on 10 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown. Time after time, Philpot came through when the Alouettes needed a play to keep a drive alive.

It’s another stellar performance in what has been an outstanding campaign for the league’s most productive pass-catcher in 2026.