Argos sign offensive lineman Frank Vreugdenhil

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Monday that they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Frank Vreugdenhil.

Vreugdenhil (six-foot-three, 321 poundss) was selected by the Boatmen with the 40th pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft but was released following training camp.

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The McMaster product (2024-2025) played 17 games, starting 16 for the Marauders. The native of Frankford, Ontario, Vreugdenhil attended the University of Toronto from 2020-2023.

The team also announced the release of American DL DeWayne Hendrix.