CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Friday, July 17 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Head
|Full
|Cristophe Beaulieu
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Levi Bell
|DL
|Hip
|Limited
|Nate Demontagnac
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Ben Hladik
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|T.J. Lee
|DB
|Calf
|Limited
|Mark McNamee
|K
|Hip
|Limited
|Andrew Peirson
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Kieran Poissant,
|WR
|Hip
|Limited
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|Thigh
|Limited
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|David Beard
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Hand
|Limited
|Royce Metchie
|DB
|Achilles
|Limited
|Justin Pace
|LB
|Foot
|Limited
|Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Jordan Williams
|DL
|Upper Arm
|DNP
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
Saturday, July 18 | 4:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Sunday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status