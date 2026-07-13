CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, July 17 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status David Beard OL Calf DNP Brett Boyko OL Hand Limited Royce Metchie DB Achilles Limited Justin Pace LB Foot Limited Joe Robustelli WR Hamstring Full Jordan Williams DL Upper Arm DNP Tyron Vrede LB Knee DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, July 18 | 4:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status