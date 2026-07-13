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Injury Reports July 13, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 7

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 7’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, July 17 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Head Full
Cristophe Beaulieu DB Knee Limited
Levi Bell DL Hip Limited
Nate Demontagnac WR Shoulder Limited
Ben Hladik LB Ankle Limited
T.J. Lee DB Calf Limited
Mark McNamee K Hip Limited
Andrew Peirson OL Shoulder Limited
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited
Kieran Poissant, WR Hip Limited
Patrice Rene DB Thigh Limited

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
David Beard OL Calf DNP
Brett Boyko OL Hand Limited
Royce Metchie DB Achilles Limited
Justin Pace LB Foot Limited
Joe Robustelli WR Hamstring Full
Jordan Williams DL Upper Arm DNP
Tyron Vrede LB Knee DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, July 18 | 4:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sunday, July 19 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 