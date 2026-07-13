Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 6

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction,” a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, an MOP rarity is possible. A change in Ottawa might be coming. And puncturing a well-worn practice myth.

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A RARITY IN THE CARDS

With Montreal’s Tyson Philpot and Edmonton’s Justin Rankin each enjoying another big week, some would say we are right on track for a rarity: Quarterbacks being shut out in the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award final nominations.

Only four times in the last 30 years have we seen seasons where there hasn’t been at least one quarterback nominee in the MOP finalists, the last being in 2012 when Toronto receiver/returner Chad Owens went up against Calgary running back Jon Cornish.

Philpot crushed it, again, on Saturday night, with nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, along with a rush for 16 more yards. Rankin was a monster in Edmonton’s win on Thursday, with 107 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

“Philpot and Rankin lead the MOP race.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

With CFL quarterbacks really enjoying the early going in the 2026 season, it might be hard to imagine that we might not have one of them on the final MOP ballot.

But as of now, Philpot is on pace to beat the single-season receiving yardage (2,036) and receptions (160) records, currently sitting at 719 yards and 45 catches after five games.

Rankin is on course to become the first ever 1,000-1,000 man (rushing and receiving) in CFL history, with 519 yards on carries and 297 more in receptions.

As great as CFL pivots have been, right now they are chasing a receiver and a running back in the MOP race.

FROM FIREWORKS TO GRIND-IT-OUT

In the wake of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 38-7 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, most of the talk will be around an offence that had been all pistons pumping being stymied in the wake of the injury to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

While that offence, under the direction of Jake Dolegala, couldn’t manage to get on track in a sweltering Mosaic Stadium oven, the Hamilton defence hung very tough under the big load it was shouldering, until that load and the oppressive heat forced an inevitable wilting in the fourth quarter.

“The defence is now gonna have to carry the Ticats.”

THE VERDICT: Fair. For the short term, at least.

While head coach Scott Milanovich sorts out the puzzle that is life without Bo as the offensive trigger man, the Ticats will need that defence to rise to the occasion until the Hamilton offence gets some of its breath back.

The good news is that the defence does look quite capable of doing that, meaning the offence doesn’t need to — nor should it be expected to — get back to the level it saw under Mitchell’s direction, in order for the Ticats to return to the win column.

“If I execute, we’ll be fine,” said quarterback Jake Dolegala.

That, then, is the key question. Do the Ticats have a quarterback who can make just a little magic with that elite stable of pass-catchers?

On that one it’s ‘too soon to tell.’

ENTER MCBETH?

With an oh-and-five record, and an extra long week to prepare for the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7, there’s a sense among some that the Ottawa REDBLACKS could really use a change at quarterback ahead of that game, and that they ought to turn to McLeod Bethel-Thompson as the starter this Sunday night.

“Time for a tendency-breaker. Maier to QB2.”

THE VERDICT: Fair. But…

Yup, Jake Maier has started in all five of Ottawa’s losses, and sometimes you change things up in order to reconfigure a team’s aura. The fiery Bethel-Thompson could add some spice to the general temperament, ‘tis true.

As for the general prosperity of the Ottawa offence going forward, whether it’s Bethel-Thompson or Maier back of centre, it would be a boon if the REDBLACKS could fire up a rushing game that entered Week 6 in last in the CFL, and whose game average of 65.3 yards (last in attempts as well with 59) took a hit against Edmonton, with 25 yards on 10 runs.

Is this a dagger I see before me?

Could very well be if that dagger is an activated running back Greg Bell.

A SHORT WEEK AND A NEW STARTING QB IS AN IMPOSSIBLE HURDLE TO OVERCOME

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were hoping that starting quarterback Zach Collaros could go against the Toronto Argonauts, but he couldn’t, and that meant that newly-reacquired pivot Dru Brown was in to start on Friday night.

Brown had one full practice with first team reps in order to prepare for the game and so the “conventional” wisdom was that the Argos would come in with quite an advantage.

“He can’t be effective with that little time to prepare.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

Brown sure looked pretty good going 25/31 for 339 yards and a touchdown (as well as a long bomb interception) in a 30-21 win over Toronto.

Scant opportunity for prep, sure, but head coach Mike O’Shea pointed to a quality that Brown has and that his success came down to good ol’ preparatory effort.

“He works his ass off,” O’Shea said.

I’ve said this before and here I am to say it again; Short week, shmort week.

YOU JUST CAN’T MAKE INEXCUSABLE MISTAKES LIKE THAT AT CRITICAL MOMENTS

“Too many men on the field? That CANNOT happen.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

Turns out you CAN make inexcusable mistakes at critical moments.

And that mistake can actually help you. As the old proverb goes: Good luck? Bad luck? Who’s to say?

Ask the Blue Bombers, who were forced to take a timeout when they thought they might have 13 men on the field as Toronto was about to kick a field goal, a field goal that would’ve cut Winnipeg’s fourth quarter lead to five points.

They got the timeout in but it was so close that the Argos got the operation started and Lirim Hajrullahu split the uprights.

On the do-over, Hajrullahu missed and Winnipeg returner Trey Vaval hiked it back 129 yards for a touchdown.

Not all timeouts are created equal, it seems. And “inexcusable” mistakes can pay off.

Not that you’d wanna keep testing that idea.