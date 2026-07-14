AMSOIL Power Rankings: Bombers ascending and stability at the top

TORONTO — The gap between the CFL’s top contenders and the rest of the league is beginning to take shape.

Montreal, Edmonton and Saskatchewan all took care of business in Week 6, while Winnipeg made one of the biggest jumps of the week by knocking off Toronto. With the season approaching its midway point, every result is starting to carry a little more weight.

Here’s how the teams stack up in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings.

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1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 2

Last game: 37-30 win over Calgary

Next game: at Calgary, July 18

Worth noting: The Alouettes continue to look like the CFL’s most complete team. Coming off their bye, Montreal’s offence didn’t miss a beat as Davis Alexander threw for 301 yards, Tyson Philpot piled up another 132 receiving yards and Travis Theis nearly reached the century mark on the ground. Just as importantly, the defence forced an early turnover, pressured Vernon Adams Jr. throughout the night and came up with the game-sealing stop inside the final minute. Now comes an immediate rematch with Calgary in what should be another entertaining chapter of the Philpot Bowl.

2. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 1

Last game: 40-17 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, July 17

[should say win over Ottawa above]

Worth noting: After its first lost of the season, Edmonton responded with its most complete performance of the season, scoring 40 points while forcing four interceptions on defence. Justin Rankin continued his remarkable campaign with three total touchdowns, Cody Fajardo threw for 340 yards and the secondary repeatedly took the ball away, led by Kordell Jackson’s two interceptions. The reward is a rematch with the only team to beat the Elks so far this season.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 3

Last game: 38-7 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Edmonton, July 23

Worth noting: The Riders put together another great performance in Week 6. Trevor Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes, AJ Ouellette made a successful return to the lineup and Saskatchewan’s defence completely took over after halftime, turning multiple takeaways into points, including Josh Woods‘ pick-six. After a convincing win, the Riders head into their bye before welcoming Edmonton for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the season.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 4

Last game: 37-30 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Montreal, July 18

Worth noting: The Stampeders remain fourth in the Power Rankingsdespite the loss because they pushed the top-ranked team right until the final whistle. Vernon Adams Jr. added three more touchdown passes without throwing an interception this season, while Calgary twice cut Montreal’s lead to one possession before coming up just short. There’s little time to dwell on it, however, as the Stampeders get another shot at the Alouettes next week on home turf.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 7

Last game: 30-21 win over Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, July 19

Worth noting: Winnipeg earns the week’s biggest climb after an impressive win over Toronto. Dru Brown stepped in seamlessly, throwing for 339 yards, while Ontaria Wilson topped 130 receiving yards and Tim White found the end zone. As encouraging as the offensive performance was, the defence once again set the tone, pressuring Chad Kelly throughout the night behind another dominant showing from Willie Jefferson and Jake Ceresna. Toss in Trey Vaval’s electrifying missed field goal return touchdown, and it was a complete team effort.

6. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 5

Last game: 30-21 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: at Hamilton, July 18

Worth noting: Even in defeat, the Argonauts showed why they’re one of the CFL’s most explosive offences. Chad Kelly threw for 320 yards and Toronto once again eclipsed 300 passing yards, but the Boatmen were slowed just enough by Winnipeg’s relentless pass rush and couldn’t quite complete their second-half comeback. They’ll look to get back on track in the first meeting of the season against Hamilton.

7. BC Lions

Last week: 8

Last game: 36-24 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Edmonton, July 17

Worth noting: The Lions didn’t play in Week 6, but they move up a spot following Hamilton’s loss. Now the focus shifts to an enormous test against Edmonton. BC remains the only team to defeat the Elks this season, but slowing down Justin Rankin, who continues to chase the record books, will be one of the league’s toughest assignments. The Lions were able to accomplish that in Week 5, though, keeping Ranking to seven carries for 19 yards. The tailback did contribute as a pass-catcher in that game, though, with 10 catches for 100 yards.

8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 6

Last game: 38-7 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Toronto, July 18

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats continue to navigate life without Bo Levi Mitchell, and Sunday illustrated just how difficult that task can be. Hamilton’s defence generated a pair of interceptions to briefly keep the game within reach, but Saskatchewan’s defence ultimately swung the contest with multiple takeaways and two defensive touchdowns. Returning home against Toronto presents an opportunity to regroup, especially with defensive leaders like Stavros Katsantonis and Wynton McManis continuing to provide stability.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 40-17 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, July 19

Worth noting: The record doesn’t reflect it, but there were encouraging moments for Ottawa. Jake Maier nearly led the REDBLACKS back into the game during the third quarter, while Ayden Eberhardt enjoyed a breakout performance with 11 catches, 155 yards and a touchdown. Four interceptions ultimately proved too much to overcome, but Ottawa will look to build on those offensive flashes when Winnipeg comes to town.