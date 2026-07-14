Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 7 picks

TORONTO — Week 7 is here and just like the weather across the country, the CFL.ca writers’ picks are heating up.

Kristina Costabile still sits in first place, but only by a single game, with Jamie Nye close on her heels. Matt Cauz improved to .500 on the season and Pat Steinberg and Vicki Hall are just two games back from him.

Will things change in the standings this week? We’ll find out starting on Friday night.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Bombers ascending and stability at the top

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC AT EDMONTON

Friday, July 17

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

Hot off of their fourth win of the season, the Edmonton Elks will host the rested BC Lions, who return from a Week 6 bye. Justin Rankin was once again the best player for the Elks in their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS and will hope he can do that against the same team that shut him down just two weeks ago. At Touchdown Kelowna on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend, the Lions defence held Rankin to just 19 yards on the ground, though he still hauled in 100 yards through the air. Nathan Rourke and co. walked away with the win in that game, but can they do it again away from home?

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Edmonton

MONTREAL AT CALGARY

Saturday, July 18

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The second half of a home-and-home kicks off a Saturday CFL doubleheader with the second edition of the Philpot Bowl getting underway at McMahon Stadium. Can Jalen Philpot and the Stampeders avenge their Week 6 loss to the Als this weekend as they look to improve to .500 on the season? Vernon Adams Jr. has thrown 14 touchdowns this season, tied for the league lead with Toronto’s Chad Kelly. The Stamps QB has also thrown no interceptions this season. The only other pivot who has yet to throw an INT is the one he will be facing Saturday afternoon, Davis Alexander. It’s tough to win back-to-back games against the same team in the CFL and the writers are banking on the Stamps splitting the series.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Calgary

TORONTO AT HAMILTON

Saturday, July 18

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were without Bo Levi Mitchell last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, as Jake Dolegala got the start. It was their stellar defence that kept them in most of the game, and that defence will need to be just as hot this week against a dangerous Argonauts offence. Chad Kelly’s risk/reward style of play has helped Toronto to a 2-3 record, throwing 14 touchdowns, but also a league-leading eight interceptions. Hamilton had two interceptions last week from Wynton McManis and Stavros Katsantonis, and Kelly will want to keep them off the stats sheet by protecting the football as much as he can. Who wins the first Battle of the QEW of 2026? Most of the writers think it’s Hamilton.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Toronto

WINNIPEG AT OTTAWA

Sunday, July 19

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

After his trade to the Bombers a few weeks ago, Dru Brown started for Winnipeg in place of an injured Zach Collaros and led his team to a victory over the Argonauts. There haven’t been any reports from Winnipeg about who will start this weekend against the REDBLACKS as of this writing, but if it is Brown going against the team that traded him away, it should make for an intriguing storyline to keep an eye on. Ottawa is still searching for their first win of the season, dropping to 0-5 last week with a loss against Edmonton. Will this be the week they get win No. 1? The pick makers don’t think so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg