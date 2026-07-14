Rankin, Philpot, Brown named Week 6 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Justin Rankin, Tyson Philpot and Dru Brown have been named Week 6 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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Justin Rankin | RB | Edmonton Elks | OTT 17 – EDM 40 14 rushes for 107 yards (average of 7.6); fourth 100-yard+ game of the season

19- and 31-yard rushing majors

Three receptions on four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown ​

Second career game with three total touchdowns

150 yards from scrimmage

Third Player of the Week honour (W1 and W3) Tyson Philpot | WR | Montreal Alouettes | CGY 30 – MTL 37 Nine receptions on 10 targets (90 per cent)

132 receiving yards; fourth consecutive 100-yard+ game

One touchdown – a seven-yard reception from Tyler Snead off a trick play

One 30-yard+ reception and two second down conversions

49 yards after catch

Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4) Dru Brown | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | TOR 21 – WPG 30 25-of-31 (80.6 per cent) for 339 yards

Averaged 10.9 yards per pass attempt and 13.6 yards per completion

35-yard touchdown pass to Tim White in the first quarter

Two completions of 30+ yards, including a game-long 49-yard strike to Ontaria Wilson

Efficiency rating of 112.2

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW