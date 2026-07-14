Rankin, Philpot, Brown named Week 6 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Justin Rankin, Tyson Philpot and Dru Brown have been named Week 6 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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- Justin Rankin | RB | Edmonton Elks | OTT 17 – EDM 40
- 14 rushes for 107 yards (average of 7.6); fourth 100-yard+ game of the season
- 19- and 31-yard rushing majors
- Three receptions on four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown
- Second career game with three total touchdowns
- 150 yards from scrimmage
- Third Player of the Week honour (W1 and W3)
- Tyson Philpot | WR | Montreal Alouettes | CGY 30 – MTL 37
- Nine receptions on 10 targets (90 per cent)
- 132 receiving yards; fourth consecutive 100-yard+ game
- One touchdown – a seven-yard reception from Tyler Snead off a trick play
- One 30-yard+ reception and two second down conversions
- 49 yards after catch
- Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)
- Dru Brown | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | TOR 21 – WPG 30
- 25-of-31 (80.6 per cent) for 339 yards
- Averaged 10.9 yards per pass attempt and 13.6 yards per completion
- 35-yard touchdown pass to Tim White in the first quarter
- Two completions of 30+ yards, including a game-long 49-yard strike to Ontaria Wilson
- Efficiency rating of 112.2
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW
- W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
- W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
- W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
- W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
- W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
- W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)