Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 7

Six weeks of CFL football are in the books, and even if you’re playing CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet or CFL Weekly Fantasy, there’s still plenty of time to become organized.

Week 7 brings a full four-game slate, and, as usual, we’re here to provide our Start vs. Sit to get your fantasy game plan rolling.

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START

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Davis Alexander has thrown for 1,779 yards with eight majors so far in 2026. He’s also yet to throw an interception in his first 184 attempts while averaging 9.7 yards per pass despite injuries that have hit the Als’ receiving corps.

Alexander has thrown for at least 301 yards in his first five games and has three games of two touchdown passes to boot. This game could once again feature the Alouettes pivot adding points to the board against the Stampeders for the second straight week, as Alexander operates an offence that averages over 36 points per game. Don’t overuse your bandwidth when it comes to starting Alexander.

SIT

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Ugh, this hurts. One of the league’s elite talents was a fantasy afterthought in Sunday’s loss to the Roughriders, catching five passes for a mere 36 yards on nine targets. If there’s anyone who misses the presence of Bo Levi Mitchell, it’s Kenny Lawler.

Sitting Lawler is equally painful considering the Argonauts pass defence that is among the league’s worst in fantasy points allowed to receivers. The starting status of Jake Dolegala or Tre Ford will also factor into whether the risk of playing Lawler has merit or if a backup with a more favourable matchup is the better play.

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START

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

This is quickly becoming Travis Theis’ starting job, and his 100 yards from scrimmage in the Week 6 win over Calgary is only bolstering that belief. Stevie Scott III has appeared in just one game this season, giving Theis near unlimited touches, and he’s making the most of it.

Theis has scored majors in three straight games and has averaged 13.6 Fantasy Points per game. Stay with Theis’ hot hand in Week 7, where his salary makes him more appealing.

SIT

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Signs were encouraging after Greg Bell scored 11.6 FP in Week 5, but those numbers tumbled in Week 6 when he scored just 6.6 Fantasy Points. He has yet to score a major and has yet to top 76 yards from scrimmage. Like the rest of the REDBLACKS offence, Bell hasn’t gotten on track as the team ranks near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

There’s always the mindset that Bell could turn things around this week, but fantasy users would be wise to keep him off their Week 7 rosters.