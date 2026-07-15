4 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 7

We can’t load CFL Weekly Fantasy lineups with Justin Rankin and Nathan Rourke.

Winning means finding sleepers, and our Week 7 edition is filled with those bargain plays who will carry your team over the top.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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DEJON BRISSETT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Dejon Brissett isn’t going to fly under the radar if he continues his recent run. After scoring just 12.8 Fantasy Points in his first three games, Brissett has found his stride, scoring 22 FP and 25.6 FP in his last two games while adding four majors.

Calgary games are not boring, as the Stampeders lead the league with 38.8 points per game while the defence has allowed a league-worst 34.8 points per game. That means Brissett and the Stamps’ offence could light up the scoreboard while playing catch-up against the Alouettes on Saturday afternoon. Pair him with Vernon Adams Jr. and let the fantasy points flow.

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Justin Rankin and an improved defence have been factors in the Elks’ strong start, but the emergence of Kaion Julien-Grant has helped enhance an Edmonton passing attack averaging 299.8 yards per game. Julien-Grant has ripped off three straight games of at least 11.4 Fantasy Points and has found the end zone three times in the same span.

Cody Fajardo will square off against a BC defence that has yielded a CFL-high 14 passing majors and 331.5 passing yards per game (seventh). Austin Mack and T.J. Luther have been more productive among Edmonton receivers, yet it’s Julien-Grant who offers the best combination of value and upside.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tre Ford lands here in case he sees more action against Toronto on Saturday. Either Ford or Jake Dolegala, who could also be a sleeper option, will face an Argonauts defence that’s allowed 33.6 points per game and a league-high 7.73 yards per game. That makes him tempting if he’s atop the depth chart on Friday.

Coming in late in the Week 6 loss at Saskatchewan, Ford scored 3.4 Fantasy Points. It’s not a stretch to imagine Ford’s dual-threat skills setting the tone early on Saturday evening and finishing between 17-20 FP ,if he plays. Again, putting faith in Hamilton’s offence is risky these days, but we’re liking Ford’s upside if the Ticats let him loose.

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Since Tommy Nield has yet to find the end zone, the Touchdown Tommy moniker is on hold for now. That could change as the Blue Bombers face a REDBLACKS defence that has allowed 11 touchdown passes.

Winnipeg’s passing game came to life in Week 6 behind Dru Brown’s 336 yards, but it will be interesting to see if the Bombers, who have a league-low four completions of 30+ yards, can penetrate an Ottawa pass defence that has given up 13 big plays.

A healthy Nield is establishing himself as the Bombers’ fourth option at receiver behind Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski, and Tim White. There’s enough distribution for Nield to be a productive CFL Weekly Fantasy option.