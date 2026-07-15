Argos sign Canadian kicker Brady Lidster

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday that they have signed Canadian kicker Brady Lidster.

Lidster was drafted by Winnipeg in the eighth round of the 2026 CFL Draft but was released following training camp.

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The St. Thomas, ON native was a First Team All-Canadian in 2025 after making 82 per cent of his field goals and converting 100 per cent of his extra points. Lidster set multiple Lancer records while at school, including most field goals in a game (seven), most field goals all time (81), and most points scored over a career (331).

The kicker also became the fifth OUA kicker ever to record 25+ field goals in a season.