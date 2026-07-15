REDBLACKS sign defensive backs Dionté Ruffin, Jalen Jones

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have signed American defensive backs Dionté Ruffin and Jalen Jones.

Ruffin most recently spent training camp with the BC Lions earlier this year. The Western Kentucky product has suited up in 46 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes (2023-25) and Calgary Stampeders (2022), registering 131 total tackles, including 129 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

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Ruffin was a member of the Alouettes 110th Grey Cup championship team in 2023.

Jones played 47 games over his five seasons at William & Mary, posting 128 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 51 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In his final season (2025), Jones tied the school record for passes defended in a career (51) and was named a finalist for FCS defensive player of the year and earned first-team All-CAA honours.