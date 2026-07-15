Ticats sign quarterback Harrison Frost

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the team has signed American quarterback Harrison Frost.

Frost, 27, returns to the Tiger-Cats after spending the 2026 UFL season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he appeared in four games, made three starts, and completed 57 of 107 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown.

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He previously spent two seasons with Hamilton (2024-25), appearing in 17 regular season games and completing eight of 12 pass attempts (66.7 per cent) for 95 yards and one touchdown. Frost also spent time with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Kennesaw, Georgia, concluded his collegiate career at West Georgia after beginning at Mercer University. Across 54 collegiate games from 2018-22, Frost completed 635 of 1,049 pass attempts (60.5 per cent) for 7,777 yards and 59 touchdowns, including 6,730 passing yards and 50 touchdowns over two seasons at West Georgia.