3 keys to victory for BC, Edmonton in Week 7

EDMONTON — The BC Lions take on the Edmonton Elks for the second time in three weeks when Week 7 gets underway on Friday Night Football.

BC beat Edmonton 36-24 in Week 5 for their first win of the season before heading off on a bye.

Edmonton rebounded from the loss to score a 40-17 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 6.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. JAMES BUTLER BUILDING CONFIDENCE

The bye might have come at a bad time for Lions’ running back James Butler, as he posted a season-high 135 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting versus the Elks. It’s always interesting to see who makes adjustments when teams meet twice in a short time. The Elks defence looked good against Ottawa, limiting their rushers to 25 yards, but Butler has had an extra week of preparation.

2. BEST ON BEST

The Lions possess the best run defence in terms of average yards allowed, holding opposing rushers to 59.8 per game. The Elks, on the other hand, have the league’s top rusher in Justin Rankin. Round 1 went the way of BC’s front when they held Rankin to 19 yards on 7 carries. If the likes of defensive linemen Casey Sayles and Jonah Tavai can help do it again, it will be tough for the Elks offence to effectively manoeuvre down the field.

3. MAKING AN IMPACT IN THE SECONDARY

When the ball goes in the air the Lions sit eighth in pass knockdowns with 13 and seventh in interceptions with three, all of which came against Edmonton. Linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive backs Jackson Findlay and Ronald Kent Jr. came down with those picks and are eyeing a repeat performance.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. TIGHTEN UP DOWN FIELD

The Elks’ secondary has been a strength this season, totalling a league-high six interceptions and holding the opposition to six passing touchdowns. They’ll be tested from the start against a Nathan Rourke-led offence, meaning defensive backs Kordell Jackson, Tyrell Ford and Chelen Garnes need to be ready to go from kickoff.

2. RETURN OF THE (AUSTIN) MACK

After a slower start than expected that saw him accumulate 132 yards in his first three games, receiver Austin Mack has combined for 235 over his last two contests. Going up against a secondary that’s had its struggles at times, the explosiveness of Edmonton’s top receiver could shift the game.

3. KEEP GETTING JUSTIN RANKIN INVOLVED

It seems like every game the Elks play, all eyes are on running back Justin Rankin, and this week should be no different. Rankin can help his own cause in the run game by being a weapon for quarterback Cody Fajardo in the air.

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