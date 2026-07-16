5 tips to help you gain an edge in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet

Hopefully you’re enjoying year one of CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet!

Now six weeks into the 2026 campaign, we’re starting to settle into our leagues and different strategy elements that go into this uniquely Canadian brand of fantasy.

With plenty of runway to go, here are five things that might help you get that little edge on the rest of your league.

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EXPLOIT PROPERLY

One of the keys to maximizing your roster each week is exploiting matchups. One way to do that is to zero in on statistical weaknesses, especially when it comes to defensive metrics. Depending on your roster, there are a few areas to look at.

If your roster has difficult receiver options every week, for instance, I like to look at passing averages. A recent example comes from Week 6, where Winnipeg receivers would have been attractive plays for me. With the Argos allowing the most passing yards and completions per game, even borderline Bombers’ receivers would have gotten a long look. In the end, Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski, Tim White, and Tommy Nield all had solid outings vs. Toronto.

The same process works making tailback calls. Say I had a Week 7 decision between Hamilton’s Larry Rountree III and Montreal’s Travis Theis. In that case, I’m playing Theis without much hesitation despite similar outputs. Theis and the Als play Calgary who have been solid against the run. But Rountree’s Tiger-Cats are up against Toronto and their second ranked run defence that’s allowed just five rushing touchdowns and is averaging just 71.4 yards against per game.

STREAMING WORKS

Seasoned fantasy players are familiar with the practice of streaming and its benefits. But for those still getting their feet wet, we use the term “streaming” when talking about filling a certain spot on our roster differently each week, usually via the waiver wire. And there’s not a position in CFL Fantasy where streaming makes more sense than defence and special teams.

If you’re fortunate enough to have Saskatchewan’s defence, perhaps streaming isn’t as valuable. But in many other situations, it might be your best play each week. We typically choose our defensive units based on the opposition offence.

In Week 7, for instance, Toronto’s group vs. a low scoring Ticats team might be more attractive than Calgary’s defence against the high octane Alouettes. Looking at opposition net offence and offensive touchdowns is always a good way to advise a streaming decision on defence.

OVERTHINKING KILLS SOMETIMES

Research and analysis are important when making tough lineup decisions, and tools like our CFL.ca league-wide stats can help give you an edge. But sometimes there are decisions that don’t need to be made, because the no-brainer call is the right one.

I look at the opening matchup of Week 7, pitting the Elks against BC and the league’s number one run defence. Sometimes that matchup might make you think twice about playing a certain running back. Not here, though. With the way Edmonton’s Justin Rankin is going, you’re dressing him regardless of the matchup. If he has a down week by his standards, oh well. That risk is far lower than having another great Rankin outing accumulating points on your bench.

FOCUS ON THOSE VALUE PLAY

Some of the most interesting dilemmas you might face come at number three receiver or National Flex. In a lot of cases, you might have two or three interesting options for one roster spot. Or even if you have a regular trio of receivers you like to play or are beyond thrilled to dress Tyson Philpot as your Canadian flex…there are always bye weeks.

When facing a tough bye week decision or depth receiver play, you can absolutely lean on the exploiting strategy we already mentioned. But also pay close attention to another strong determining factor: points-per-reception, or PPR.

With players earning a point for every catch, on top of yardage and touchdowns, certain players have turned into great value plays. Dressing one of Calgary’s Erik Brooks, Toronto’s Tyler Kahmann, or Edmonton’s Kaion Julien-Grant is far more attractive when you consider their high target numbers compared to their raw yardage totals alone.

KICKERS STILL MATTER

In a tight fantasy matchup, dressing the right kicker can be the difference between winning and losing. And that’s why paying attention to kicking trends can be a sleeper way of getting even just a slight edge on your opposition.

Certain kicking decisions are easy. Montreal’s José Maltos Díaz has kicked the most field goals and has missed just once all year…he’s a no-brainer. But if you’re employing a streaming strategy, you can always focus on teams who give up lots of points. That opens up the option of field goals, of course, but those convert singles can rack up over the course of a night, too.

Finally, even just a quick glance at kicking statistics can get rid of pre-existing bias. For instance, Brett Lauther struggled last year with Saskatchewan but has been perfect kicking field goals with the REDBLACKS in 2026. You likely wouldn’t have dressed Lauther over certain kickers last year, but this season it’s a completely different story.