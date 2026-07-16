Awe receives max fine; two others fined for actions in Week 6
TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued one max fine and three additional fines from Week 6.
- Montreal linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
- Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has received two fines: for making an inappropriate gesture towards the opposing team’s bench/fans and for headbutting Edmonton offensive lineman Jordan Murray.
- Edmonton offensive lineman Jordan Murray has been fined for clipping Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
- Amounts of player fines
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released