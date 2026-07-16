Calvin Tiggle to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

TORONTO — Calvin Tiggle plied his trade in defensive tackles, homing in on offences across a much-celebrated career. His tenacity and knack for a well-timed stop have earned him a place among the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) greatest defenders in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s Class of 2026.

Tiggle received the news from former teammate and CFHOF member from the Class of 2011, Joe Montford. The stalwart defender is the fourth of six inductees to be named to this year’s class, joining Brandon Banks, Sean Millington and Charleston Hughes. The remaining inductees will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.

“As much as Calvin was feared by opponents, he was just as respected in the locker room. His determination and dependability stood out most; teammates knew they could count on him to make a game-changing play and fans loved him for it,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

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Tiggle played for Toronto and Hamilton during an eight‑season (1994-2001), 127‑game CFL career. He tallied 121 defensive tackles in his debut season with the Argonauts, which still stands as a franchise record, as well as a league record for first-year players. He went on to total 662 to rank 13th all-time, while recording at least 50 each season.

The Georgia Tech alumnus was named to three All-CFL Teams and four Divisional All-CFL Teams. He appeared in two Grey Cups, winning in 1999 with Hamilton to complete a season in which he also captured Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Tiggle, Banks, Millington, Hughes and the Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18. Tickets are available here

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

CFHOF CLASS OF 2026