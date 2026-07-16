CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 7?

TORONTO — Week 7 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Nathan Rourke is 7-0 against the Elks. Rourke has 96 total TDs (68 passing, 28 rushing) in his career.

Tyson Philpot has 719 receiving yards through five games – the highest mark in league history. He is on pace for a league-record 2,588.

Makai Polk’s last two games: 10 receptions, 196 yards and three TDs.

Rookie Major Williams recorded a team-high seven tackles last week. He ranks second on the team in defensive tackles (24) and defensive plays (32), while leading the club with six pass knockdowns.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-3 against Montreal. He has thrown at least one TD pass in every game this season, including three-or-more in his last three. He is on pace for 50, which would surpass his career-high of 31. He has not thrown an interception in his last 206 attempts.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 7 below.

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Game Notes BC at Edmonton Download PDF Montreal at Calgary Coming Soon Toronto at Hamilton Coming Soon Winnipeg at Ottawa Coming Soon

JR=1K2?

Justin Rankin is on pace for: 1,847 rushing yards 1,069 receiving yards 26 Total TDs (record Milt Stegall 23) 2,916 yards from scrimmage (record 2,414, Mike Pringle)

He would become the first CFL player with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.

He has four 100-rushing yard+ performances in five games.

He leads the league in 10-yard+ rushes (20), 20-yard+ rushes (six) and big plays (eight).

Closest 1K/1K seasons: 2017 | Andrew Harris | 1,035 Rush / 857 Rec 1997 | Robert Drummond | 1,134 Rush / 840 Rec



QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Touchdowns are up 26 per cent compared to 2025; 23 per cent of drives result in a TD – the highest rate on record.

Games have averaged six big plays.

Nathan Rourke (1,403), Chad Kelly (1,804) and Davis Alexander (1,779) are on pace for the sixth, seventh and eighth 6,000-passing yard+ seasons. Anthony Calvillo was the last player to reach the mark (2004). David Archer and Doug Flutie are the only ones to hit the milestone in the same season (1993).

Second down conversion rate: 51.3 per cent; the record is 48.3 per cent set in 2016.

Current rate of 3.4 giveaways per game is the lowest ever.

Home teams have won seven of the last nine games, including going 4-0 in Week 6 with no road team holding a lead.

Possible milestone game(s): 100 th | Micah Teitz (CGY) 100 th | DaShaun Amos (TOR)



BC (1-3) at EDM (4-1)

Week 5: EDM 24 – BC 36

Turnovers forced | EDM: 16; BC: four

Average field position | EDM (first – 41.0); BC (ninth – 32.1)

The Lions have won 11 of the teams’ past 12 matchups

BC allows a league-best 59.8 rushing yards per game and 3.5 rushing yards per carry

BC has made a league-low four sacks

Nathan Rourke is 7-0 against the Elks. Rourke has 96 total TDs (68 passing, 28 rushing) in his career.

Keon Hatcher Sr. is averaging 100+ receiving yards; he has not yet scored a touchdown

In the teams’ last meeting, James Butler had 135 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards and two TDs

Edmonton leads the league in rushing yards per game (136.6). In the teams’ first meeting, they rushed for 24.

Cody Fajardo is a career 6-8 against BC. He needs one rushing major to become the ninth player to reach the 100 TD pass-50 rushing major plateau.

Last week, Brendan O’Leary-Orange had the league’s long catch thus far (90 yards).

MTL (4-1) at CGY (2-3)

Week 6: CGY 30 – MTL 37

Montreal has allowed a league-low four sacks this season, while Calgary has allowed a league-high 11.

The Alouettes are 6-0-1 in the teams’ previous seven meetings.

Davis Alexander is 15-1 as a starter. He has passed for 300+ yards in all five games this season and he has not thrown an interception in his previous 304 attempts – the second-longest streak in league history behind only Darian Durant (323).

Tyson Philpot has 719 receiving yards through five games – the highest mark in league history. He is on pace for a league-record 2,588.

Alexandre Gagné is tied with Darryl Townsend (93) for second on Montreal’s all-time list for special teams tackles – he is one shy of tying Chip Cox for first.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-3 against Montreal. He has thrown at least one TD pass in every game this season, including three-or-more in his last three. He is on pace for 50, which would surpass his career-high of 31. He has not thrown an interception in his last 206 attempts.

In his previous two games, Dejon Brissett has eight catches for 156 yards and four TDs. His next reception will be his 150 th .

. Jude McAtamney has been successful on his past eight field goal attempts, including makes from 54- and 57 yards.

Jesulayomi Ojutalayo leads Calgary with nine special teams tackles to sit second in the league.

TOR (2-3) at HAM (2-3)

Hamilton is second in the league with 10 sacks made; Toronto is tied for second-last with seven.

Chad Kelly is a career 4-2 against the Ticats. He has thrown for a CFL-best 1,804 yards and he is tied for the league-lead with 14 passing TDs.

Makai Polk’s last two games: 10 receptions, 196 yards and three TDs.

Rookie Tyler Kahmann has five TDs in as many CFL games.

Kevin Mital needs six receptions for 150 and 21 receiving yards for 1,500 in his career.

Tarvarus McFadden needs two defensive tackles for 150 in his career, and Cam Judge needs four for 450.

Hamilton has won five of the teams’ past six meetings.

Jake Dolegala is 0-2 against the Argos and Tre Ford is 1-1.

Wynton McManis will play his former team for the first time. He has 10 defensive tackles and an interception in two games.

Julian Howsare has sacks in back-to-back games; his next will be the 50 th of his career.

of his career. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is 94 yards shy of 4,000 in his career. ​

WPG (3-2) at OTT (0-5)