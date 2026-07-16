CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 7?

Will Thompson/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 7 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Nathan Rourke is 7-0 against the Elks. Rourke has 96 total TDs (68 passing, 28 rushing) in his career.
- Tyson Philpot has 719 receiving yards through five games – the highest mark in league history. He is on pace for a league-record 2,588.
- Makai Polk’s last two games: 10 receptions, 196 yards and three TDs.
- Rookie Major Williams recorded a team-high seven tackles last week. He ranks second on the team in defensive tackles (24) and defensive plays (32), while leading the club with six pass knockdowns.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-3 against Montreal. He has thrown at least one TD pass in every game this season, including three-or-more in his last three. He is on pace for 50, which would surpass his career-high of 31. He has not thrown an interception in his last 206 attempts.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 7 below.
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|Game Notes
|BC at Edmonton
|Download PDF
|Montreal at Calgary
|Coming Soon
|Toronto at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
|Winnipeg at Ottawa
|Coming Soon
JR=1K2?
- Justin Rankin is on pace for:
- 1,847 rushing yards
- 1,069 receiving yards
- 26 Total TDs (record Milt Stegall 23)
- 2,916 yards from scrimmage (record 2,414, Mike Pringle)
- He would become the first CFL player with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in one season.
- He has four 100-rushing yard+ performances in five games.
- He leads the league in 10-yard+ rushes (20), 20-yard+ rushes (six) and big plays (eight).
- Closest 1K/1K seasons:
- 2017 | Andrew Harris | 1,035 Rush / 857 Rec
- 1997 | Robert Drummond | 1,134 Rush / 840 Rec
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Touchdowns are up 26 per cent compared to 2025; 23 per cent of drives result in a TD – the highest rate on record.
- Games have averaged six big plays.
- Nathan Rourke (1,403), Chad Kelly (1,804) and Davis Alexander (1,779) are on pace for the sixth, seventh and eighth 6,000-passing yard+ seasons. Anthony Calvillo was the last player to reach the mark (2004). David Archer and Doug Flutie are the only ones to hit the milestone in the same season (1993).
- Second down conversion rate: 51.3 per cent; the record is 48.3 per cent set in 2016.
- Current rate of 3.4 giveaways per game is the lowest ever.
- Home teams have won seven of the last nine games, including going 4-0 in Week 6 with no road team holding a lead.
- Possible milestone game(s):
- 100th | Micah Teitz (CGY)
- 100th | DaShaun Amos (TOR)
BC (1-3) at EDM (4-1)
- Week 5: EDM 24 – BC 36
- Turnovers forced | EDM: 16; BC: four
- Average field position | EDM (first – 41.0); BC (ninth – 32.1)
- The Lions have won 11 of the teams’ past 12 matchups
- BC allows a league-best 59.8 rushing yards per game and 3.5 rushing yards per carry
- BC has made a league-low four sacks
- Nathan Rourke is 7-0 against the Elks. Rourke has 96 total TDs (68 passing, 28 rushing) in his career.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. is averaging 100+ receiving yards; he has not yet scored a touchdown
- In the teams’ last meeting, James Butler had 135 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards and two TDs
- Edmonton leads the league in rushing yards per game (136.6). In the teams’ first meeting, they rushed for 24.
- Cody Fajardo is a career 6-8 against BC. He needs one rushing major to become the ninth player to reach the 100 TD pass-50 rushing major plateau.
- Last week, Brendan O’Leary-Orange had the league’s long catch thus far (90 yards).
MTL (4-1) at CGY (2-3)
- Week 6: CGY 30 – MTL 37
- Montreal has allowed a league-low four sacks this season, while Calgary has allowed a league-high 11.
- The Alouettes are 6-0-1 in the teams’ previous seven meetings.
- Davis Alexander is 15-1 as a starter. He has passed for 300+ yards in all five games this season and he has not thrown an interception in his previous 304 attempts – the second-longest streak in league history behind only Darian Durant (323).
- Tyson Philpot has 719 receiving yards through five games – the highest mark in league history. He is on pace for a league-record 2,588.
- Alexandre Gagné is tied with Darryl Townsend (93) for second on Montreal’s all-time list for special teams tackles – he is one shy of tying Chip Cox for first.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-3 against Montreal. He has thrown at least one TD pass in every game this season, including three-or-more in his last three. He is on pace for 50, which would surpass his career-high of 31. He has not thrown an interception in his last 206 attempts.
- In his previous two games, Dejon Brissett has eight catches for 156 yards and four TDs. His next reception will be his 150th.
- Jude McAtamney has been successful on his past eight field goal attempts, including makes from 54- and 57 yards.
- Jesulayomi Ojutalayo leads Calgary with nine special teams tackles to sit second in the league.
TOR (2-3) at HAM (2-3)
- Hamilton is second in the league with 10 sacks made; Toronto is tied for second-last with seven.
- Chad Kelly is a career 4-2 against the Ticats. He has thrown for a CFL-best 1,804 yards and he is tied for the league-lead with 14 passing TDs.
- Makai Polk’s last two games: 10 receptions, 196 yards and three TDs.
- Rookie Tyler Kahmann has five TDs in as many CFL games.
- Kevin Mital needs six receptions for 150 and 21 receiving yards for 1,500 in his career.
- Tarvarus McFadden needs two defensive tackles for 150 in his career, and Cam Judge needs four for 450.
- Hamilton has won five of the teams’ past six meetings.
- Jake Dolegala is 0-2 against the Argos and Tre Ford is 1-1.
- Wynton McManis will play his former team for the first time. He has 10 defensive tackles and an interception in two games.
- Julian Howsare has sacks in back-to-back games; his next will be the 50th of his career.
- Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is 94 yards shy of 4,000 in his career.
WPG (3-2) at OTT (0-5)
- Tackles for a loss | WPG (first – 12); OTT (second – 11).
- Turnover ratio | OTT (ninth – -9); WPG (eighth – -4)
- Zach Collaros is 5-5 against Ottawa, while Brown has not started against his former team.
- Last week, Ontaria Wilson notched 10 catches for 133 yards.
- Nic Demski is three receptions away from 450 in his career as a Bomber. He sits 5th on the teams’ all-time list.
- Brady Oliveira (7,808) needs 179 yards from scrimmage to pass Andrew Harris (7,986) for sixth on the Bombers’ all-time list.
- Rookie Major Williams recorded a team-high seven tackles last week. He ranks second on the team in defensive tackles (24) and defensive plays (32), while leading the club with six pass knockdowns.
- Ottawa has won two of the teams’ past three meetings at TD Place.
- Jake Maier is 1-7 against Winnipeg and McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 1-5.
- Ayden Eberhardt set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (155) last week. He is on pace for a career-high 1,357 yards.
- In his last three games, Justin Hardy has 22 catches for 325 yards and a TD. His 17 targets last week was tied for the most since S.J. Green’s 18 on July 8, 2017.