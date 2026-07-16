Top 5 CFL Fantasy plays at every position for Week 7

We’ve added a wrinkle to our CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet coverage. From here out, we’ll rank the top five pivots and running backs along with the top 12 receivers.

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten defences and kickers, both of which will also have the top five ranked.

We’ve added an “Under the Radar” for quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers, giving fantasy users an unranked player who can be a difference-maker for your squad.

So, without further ado…

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QUARTERBACKS

You’re not going wrong with any of the pivots ranked here, although Chad Kelly’s penchant for turnovers keeps him from being ranked higher. Speaking of (lack of turnovers), Vernon Adams Jr. has yet to throw an interception in 145 attempts while accounting for 13 majors in the past three games. Nathan Rourke is about to go on a monster run now that the Lions finally have one in the ‘W’ column. Davis Alexander has thrown for at least 301 yards in each of his five games. The only thing CFL Fantasy fans would love more from him is a game with at least three touchdowns, something that could happen against Calgary’s suspect defence.

Under the Radar: If the Blue Bombers give Dru Brown another start in order to heal up Zach Collaros, then consider using him if you’ve got him. Winnipeg faces an Ottawa defence that’s allowed 18 touchdown drives and 13 completions of at least 30 yards. If you can pair Brown and Ontaria Wilson, do so.

RUNNING BACKS

Justin Rankin, Edmonton James Butler, BC Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Travis Theis, Montreal Dedrick Mills, Calgary

Every touch brings us closer to Justin Rankin pulling off the league’s first 1,000/1,000 season. Entering Friday’s home date against BC, Rankin is averaging 162.2 scrimmage yards per game. The last time James Butler saw the Edmonton defence, he mauled them for 162 yards and two majors from scrimmage. Like I mentioned about Rourke previously, Butler is set for a three-to-five game stretch where he’s going to carry fantasy league teams. Let’s not forget about Brady Oliveira, who has accounted for at least 82 yards from scrimmage in four of his five starts. Facing a struggling REDBLACKS enhances the potential of Oliveira finding the end zone for the first time since Week 4. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, though, so it bears monitoring. It might be time to start believing in the power of Travis Theis as a CFL Fantasy starter. He’s scored touchdowns in three straight games while developing into the ideal complement for Montreal’s ruthless passing attack. Game flow is what worries me about Dedrick Mills. If Calgary can dictate the pace, you know what Mills can provide. However, if the Stampeders are forced into playing from behind, Mills’ touches are going to decline sharply.

Under the Radar: Toronto’s Samuel Hicks has 10 carries of at least 10 yards, and with the Argos’ passing game capable of dismantling opposing defences, this week is a good one to plug him as a starter at RB or at QB Flex against Ottawa.

RECEIVERS

Yes, Tyson Philpot is on pace for 2,588 receiving yards this season. That’s well beyond video game-calibre. He’s had double-digit targets in each game, so be assured Philpot will continue benefiting from a heavy workload. With three receivers ranked this week, the sign is obvious: start your Argos pass-catchers. Overall, Toronto has five players with at least 28 targets. Tyler Snead leads the league with 764 depth yards while also topping the CFL with 15 targets of at least 20 yards. Keon Hatcher Sr. is beginning to warm up; he’s averaging 17.8 yards per catch and is overdue for his first major of 2026. That should come against the Elks on Friday. After a sluggish start, Justin Hardy has recorded at least 92 receiving yards while averaging nearly 12 targets per game in his last three.

Austin Mack has been a surprise for the Elks and is emerging as a must-start. If you have Jalen Philpot or Tevin Jones, they’re thriving with Calgary’s offence leading the league in scoring. Jones is the league’s best deep threat, averaging a CFL-best 20 yards per reception. At some point, Hamilton’s passing game will get back on track, but Kiondré Smith is the safest play right now.

Under the Radar: Jermaine Jackson has 12 catches for 199 yards and a major in his last two games and has become an important part of the BC passing attack. He’s not on the level of Hatcher or Justin McInnis, but there needs to be a roster spot open for him.

DEFENCES

Edmonton Montreal Toronto Winnipeg Hamilton

The Elks have forced a league-high 16 turnovers and face a Lions team with a -2-turnover margin. Count on Edmonton to add bonus points to your team. Montreal is another team that can create miscues (10 turnovers) yet will be challenged by Vernon Adams Jr.’s ability to avoid mistakes. The Argos aren’t pretty but have forced 14 turnovers and get a favourable matchup against a Ticats offence averaging just 6.3 yards per play. With a -9-turnover margin, the REDBLACKS make a perfect matchup for the Blue Bombers. Hamilton should take advantage of Chad Kelly’s knack for turnovers, so don’t feel worried if you have to start them.

KICKERS

José Maltos Díaz, Montreal Vincent Blanchard, Edmonton Brett Lauther, Ottawa Sean Whyte, BC Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg

Sergio Castillo grabs the final spot due to his league-leading 17 field goal attempts, including three beyond 50 yards. Vincent Blanchard and Brett Lauther have yet to miss a field goal while Lauther is the one constant in Ottawa’s scoring. When BC’s offence warms up, that means Sean Whyte will add more scoring opportunities.