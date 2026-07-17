3 keys to victory for Montreal, Calgary in Week 7

CALGARY — The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders wrap up a home-and-home on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.

It was Montreal who walked away with a 37-30 victory in Week 6 to improve to 4-1.

With home field on their side, Calgary is looking to get back to .500 with a victory.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: MTL | CGY

» Game Notes: Alouettes at Stampeders

» Tickets: Montreal at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. TRAVIS THEIS IS NICE

Running back Travis Theis’ 94-yard game in Week 6 is the type of performance that allows head coach Jason Maas to diversify his offensive game plan. Theis has the tough task of replicating his play against a defence eager to shut him down.

2. ALL EYES ON VERNON ADAMS JR.

The Alouettes defence has enough to worry about with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.’s arm, but he’s also proven he’s as capable as anyone when it comes to doing damage with his legs. Defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson and linebacker Najee Murray made their way through the line of scrimmage for sacks in the first meeting, but they’ll need to try and stop his production on the ground altogether.

3. GIVING DAVIS ALEXANDER TIME

A big part of quarterback Davis Alexander’s success has been due to the protection he’s received. The Als’ offensive line, led by Nick Callender and Tiger Shanks off the edges, has allowed just four sacks. Alexander has made the time count, throwing for 1,779 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also yet to throw an interception.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. PHILPOT BOWL ROUND 2

Als’ receiver Tyson Philpot took Round 1 of the Philpot Bowl, pulling down 132 yards compared to brother Jalen’s 66. For Jalen, it’s about forming a connection early with his quarterback and making the most of his opportunities.

2. FIND THE HOT HAND

All four of receiver Dejon Brissett’s touchdowns have come in his past two games. He’s also averaging a career-high 18 yards per catch. If Adams Jr. keeps spreading the field and sharing the targets, it opens up space for Brissett to continue to thrive.

3. BETTER START DEFENSIVELY

The Stamps will lean on the hometown crowd to help them get off to a better start after allowing 24 first half points a week ago. Defensive backs Zy Alexander, Benny Sapp III and Damon Webb have to be prepared for Alexander to air it out early again.

NEED TO KNOW: