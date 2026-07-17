3 keys to victory for Toronto, Hamilton in Week 7

HAMILTON — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats reignite their QEW rivalry on Saturday night.

Toronto is trying to snap a two-game skid, which included a 30-21 loss in Winnipeg in Week 6.

Hamilton fell to Saskatchewan, 38-7, last week and are still navigating life without quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. SPREADING THE LOVE

Four Argos receivers have over 300 yards on the season, led by Kevin Mital’s 392. Makai Polk (378), Damonte Coxie (372) and David Ungerer III (330) are the others. If quarterback Chad Kelly can keep sharing the looks, it will stretch the Ticats’ secondary and be difficult to defend.

2. SHUT DOWN THE RUN

With questions lingering under centre for the Ticats, the Argos can focus in on limiting the production of running back Larry Rountree III. Toronto’s run defence has been excellent, thanks in large part to the play of linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Adarius Pickett.

3. GETTING TO THE QUARTERBACK

While the Ticats struggled in the pass game last week, that doesn’t mean Toronto can forget about it all together. The Argonauts sit with just seven sacks on the season and will look to do a better job getting through the line of scrimmage and creating pressure in the pocket. It’s a push that has to start with defensive linemen Jonathan Kongbo and Andrew Chatfield Jr.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. TRE FORD

Head coach Scott Milanovich will go with Tre Ford as his starting quarterback on Saturday. Ford provides a different skillset, as he’s an elite scrambler who can find open space with his legs. In limited action this season, he’s completed eight passes for 58 yards.

2. RECEIVING CORPS STEPPING UP

As the Ticats try to solve their quarterback woes, it’s up to the team’s talented receivers to step up and make big plays. Receiver Kiondré Smith said last week’s performance fell on the receivers, citing several dropped passes, among other mistakes. He now has to lead the charge alongside Kenny Lawler to make Ford’s life easier.

3. STOPPING CHAD KELLY

Hamilton’s secondary has held its own limiting yardage, allowing an average of 294.6 yards per game thus far. This week presents a unique challenge given Kelly’s ability and his array of options. If there’s a hole in Kelly’s game, it’s his eight interceptions in five games. A group effort is required from defensive backs Stavros Katsantonis, Jamal Peters and Destin Talbert to slow production, while defensive linemen Julian Howsare and Philip Ossai will need to generate pressure on the Argos’ gunslinger.

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