3 quarterbacks that deserve All-CFL recognition

TORONTO — Quarterbacks often receive plenty of praise from fans, coaches and media. But respect from fellow players carries a little extra weight.

Ahead of the 2026 season, we asked CFL players which quarterbacks stand out around the league. Halfway through the campaign, their answers have aged remarkably well, as Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander and Cody Fajardo have each put together All-CFL-calibre starts.

Here’s why they’ve earned their place in the conversation.

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NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Even before the season kicked off, AJ Allen knew exactly what made Nathan Rourke special.

“Nathan Rourke can throw from every platform,” said Allen. “He changes his touch, changes his velocity and makes every throw. On top of that, he’s mobile. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback, an elite athlete and a smart player. His footwork, balance and ball control are outstanding. Whether he’s throwing it or running with it, he can do everything.”

Despite the Lions 1-3 start, Rourke is still one of the CFL’s premier quarterbacks. The reigning George Reed Most Outstanding Player has completed 71.3 per cent of his passes for 1,403 yards in just four games, averaging 350.8 passing yards per contest.

The touchdown numbers (five) don’t fully reflect his impact. Rourke continues to stretch defences vertically while extending plays with his legs, making him one of the league’s most difficult players to defend. If he maintains his current pace, he’ll once again find himself firmly in the All-CFL discussion by season’s end.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Jalen Philpot had no hesitation when asked to pick a quarterback.

“I’ll go with Davis Alexander. He’s mobile, he can throw the deep ball and they’ve got some great receivers over there. He’s always a solid bet to put up 20 or 30 points every week because of everything he does for their offence.”

That prediction has been remarkably accurate.

Alexander has guided the Alouettes to one of the league’s most explosive offences, with Montreal averaging 34.0 points per game through six weeks. Individually, he’s thrown for 1,779 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 70.1 per cent of his passes and, perhaps most impressively, has yet to throw an interception through five games.

Protecting the football while consistently creating explosive plays has become Alexander’s trademark, making him one of the biggest reasons Montreal sits near the top of the standings.

CODY FAJARDO | EDMONTON ELKS

Justin Rankin didn’t need a lengthy explanation.

“Cody Fajardo. That’s the man, the myth, the legend. The old man in the league.”

Fajardo may laugh at the “old man” label, but his play has looked anything but.

In his second season with Edmonton, the veteran has helped transform the Elks into one of the CFL’s biggest success stories. Through five games, he’s completed 69.4 per cent of his passes for 1,499 yards, adding eight touchdowns while leading Edmonton to a 4-1 start.

His chemistry with Rankin has become one of the league’s most dangerous combinations, and Fajardo’s veteran poise has helped the Elks consistently finish drives in critical moments.

At 34 years old, Fajardo has shown that experience still matters, proving he’s more than deserving of early All-CFL consideration.