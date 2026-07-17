5 defenders making their mark in 2026

The Canadian Football League is all about great individual performances on offence this year!

The debates are raging around the league on who is the top offensive player? Justin Rankin? Tyson Philpot? Vernon Adams Jr.? Davis Alexander?

But with all the noise about the offensive side of the ball, we need to give a shoutout to the defenders who are being tested night in and night out by these offensive wizards!

I’m going to put my focus on my top five standouts we’ve seen so far on the defensive side of the ball in the early part of the season.

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ADARIUS PICKETT | LINEBACKER/DEFENSIVE BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

ADARIUS PICKETT COMES UP HUGE 🔥 The Argos force the turnover and come away with the football! 🗓️: Argos vs. Riders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/IfvR3pcAUJ — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2026

When you look at the season Adarius Pickett has started off with, you have to look at the full stat sheet. Pickett is all over the field with his return to the Toronto Argonauts, again proving he is one of the best playmakers in the CFL on the defensive side of the ball.

He has registered tackles, special teams tackles, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, knockdowns, sacks and fumble recoveries. All that is missing (so far) is an interception and he’ll get his hands on one soon.

JAMES VAUGHTERS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Vaughters comes up strong yet again 💥 Second sack of the night for Jake Vaughters! 🗓️: Ticats vs. Riders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/A1meh3fHeQ — CFL (@CFL) July 13, 2026

In Saskatchewan, there is another veteran making a move to a new team and showing early signs of making a tremendous impact.

James Vaughters came into Saskatchewan to help replace the hole left by Malik Carney’s departure to Edmonton. Vaughters is starting to find his way in defensive coordinator Josh Bell’s defence this season, including picking up two sacks against Hamilton last week which helped tie him for the league lead. Vaughters also has two knockdowns, ensuring that his presence is felt even when he can’t get to the quarterback in the backfield.

Vaughters’ play against Hamilton, who has a great offensive line, could signal the beginning of an impressive summer for one of the new faces with the defending Grey Cup champions!

ZY ALEXANDER | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

After giving some love to some veterans, how about a rookie?

Zy Alexander arrived in Calgary this season and battled his way into the lineup on defence after starting the year on the practice roster. In three games, he already has three interceptions and will be a hard guy to take off the field if you’re Dave Dickenson in Calgary.

You can challenge the rookie as much as you’d like but it appears that the young defensive back for the Stampeders is ready to meet the challenge, while also feeling out the bumps that can come along with being a rookie. Especially receivers being able to run full speed toward the line of scrimmage in the CFL.

MARQUEL LEE | LINEBACKER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

OK, so a shoutout to a rookie but how good has Marquel Lee been in the middle of the Stampeders defence?

He’s well on his way to 100 tackles this season!

Lee had 15 tackles in the first two games last year but a bicep injury pushed him to the sideline for the majority of the season. Now that he’s back, Lee is proving yet again that he’s going to solidify the Stampeders linebacking corps.

The 30-year-old is a pro football veteran after bouncing around the NFL before coming north. Now if the start of the season is any indication, Lee will start to be a household name in Canada before too long.

MUSTAFA JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

If you’ve read me for any length of time, I’m a big fan of Mustafa Johnson. He got some recognition with an East Division All-CFL nod in 2023 but I still think he doesn’t get as much credit for his talent in the middle of the Alouettes defence.

Unfortunately, he was injured last year, only being able to finally get back in the lineup in the 112th Grey Cup game.

However, this season Johnson is fully healthy and has come out of the gate with three sacks over the first five games. I’m waiting for a defensive tackle to win Most Outstanding Defensive Player again, which hasn’t happened in 23 years since Joe Fleming won the award.

Maybe it could be Johnson if he can stay healthy and keep wreaking havoc in the backfield.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Josh Woods: The Roughriders linebacker has started the season doing a great job filling A.J. Allen’s spot in the linebacking corps. His two interceptions, including last week’s touchdown, are a good sign of that.

Tony Jones: Another underrated/under-appreciated linebacker in the CFL, though he’s very appreciated in Winnipeg from the Bomber fans’ perspective.

Jake Ceresna: Jones’ teammate has been another new addition to a team that’s making an early contribution with four sacks so far this season.

Julian Howsare: After a career-high of 13 sacks last season, Howsare is now on his way to coming close to matching, if not surpassing, that mark in 2026.

Antoine Brooks Jr.: A breakout MODP candidate. Like Pickett, the SAM linebacker is everywhere to start the season for the Roughriders.