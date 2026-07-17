Nathan Rourke leaves game at Commonwealth Stadium

EDMONTON — BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke won’t return to the game against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night.

The pivot suffered an injury in the first drive of the game after being sacked by defensive lineman Noah Taylor. Quarterback Chase Brice took over for Rourke, throwing an interception on his first drive before rebounding with a touchdown march.

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