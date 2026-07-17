Tre Ford to start for Tiger-Cats on Saturday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced via depth chart that quarterback Tre Ford will start the game on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts.

Ford has appeared in five games so far with the Ticats in 2026, completing eight of 13 passes for 59 yards and one interception, while also rushing four times for 47 yards.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 7

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 7 picks

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Bombers ascending and stability at the top

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE, IT’S TRE FORD!!!! 🇨🇦 QB Tre Ford connects with Jerjuan Newton for the receiver’s second TD of the game! 🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

📺: CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/AwZIDB7mk2 — CFL (@CFL) May 30, 2026

The Canadian pivot signed with the Ticats in February after four years with the Edmonton Elks (2022-2025).

Overall, Ford has completed 367 of 547 passes for 4,710 yards, 29 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while adding 1,176 yards and four majors as a runner.

Jake Dolegala, who started in Week 6 in place of an injured Bo Levi Mitchell, will serve as the backup.

The Ticats host the Argonauts on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.