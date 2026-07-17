Zach Collaros listed as out against Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t have quarterback Zach Collaros available for their matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday.

The Bombers have listed Collaros as out on their injury report on Friday as the quarterback continues to deal with a neck injury that sidelined him in Week 6.

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Pivot Dru Brown started in his place in Week 6, completing 25 of 31 passes for 339 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 30-21 win over the Toronto Argonauts. With Collaros unavailable, BlueBombers.com’s Ed Tait reported that Brown is expected to start on Sunday. If Brown gets the nod, he’ll face the REDBLACKS for the first time after being acquired by Winnipeg in a trade with Ottawa in June.

Overall, Collaros has completed 103 passes for 985 yards and five touchdowns in 2026 for Winnipeg.

The Bombers take on the REDBLACKS on Sunday, July 19, at TD Place. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can watch on TSN/RDS2. U.S. audiences can catch the action on CBS Sports Network, and International fans can watch on CFL+.