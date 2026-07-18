3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Ottawa in Week 7

OTTAWA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS wrap up Week 7 with a Sunday night showdown in the nation’s capital.

Winnipeg is trying to make it three straight wins.

Ottawa is still in search of its first win.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. DRU BROWN

He may not admit it, but it would be hard for quarterback Dru Brown not to carry a little extra motivation into this week’s game. It was just three weeks ago that Ottawa shipped Brown back to Winnipeg, and he’s since taken over the starting job with Zach Collaros recently placed on the six-game injured list. Brown was impressive in his first start, completing 25-of-31 passes for 339 yards.

2. PUNCH IT IN

The Blue Bombers put together solid drives against Toronto last week but too often had to settle for field goals. While it worked out, it’s a tough way to find consistent success. When they get the chances this week, they need to capitalise with touchdowns.

3. SERGIO CASTILLO

Kicker Sergio Castillo has made just 70.6 per cent of his field goals this season, a league and career low. But he was good on five of six attempts against the Argos in Week 6, and there will come a time this week when his team needs him to secure the three points.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. JAKE MAIER

Jake Maier has shown flashes, but Ottawa has yet to find it’s rhythm on offence. Some easy completions could go a long way in wiping the slate clean after his four-interception game against Edmonton. The REDBLACKS also feature veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who could come off the bench to provide a spark, if necessary.

2. GET GREG BELL ENGAGED

Five games in and running back Greg Bell still hasn’t been able to find his stride in his new home. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie got him involved with four targets in the pass game a week ago, an approach which could help him get into a rhythm and build some confidence.

3. FIND A WAY TO EXTEND DRIVES

Ottawa ranks last in time of possession (27:38), touchdown drive percentage (14.1 per cent) and two-and-out percentage (38 per cent). Many of their issues stem from turnovers as they’ve coughed up the ball 17 times for a -9 turnover ratio. Making good decisions and taking care of the football would put them in a better position to come away with a win.

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