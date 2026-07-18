3 Stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 7 win over BC

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks defence forced four turnovers on Friday night to power them to a 19-17 victory over the BC Lions.

In addition to the four interceptions, the Elks recorded four sacks, including two on the Lions’ final drive of the evening.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks’ win over the BC Lions on Friday night.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Elks take down Lions to capture fifth win of season

» Depth Charts: BC | EDM

» Elks, Lions by the numbers

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4 – ELKS INTERCEPTIONS

Kenneth Logan Jr., J.J. Ross, Gavin Meyer and Tyrell Ford all recorded interceptions as the Elks added to their CFL-leading turnover total.

The Elks have 20 turnovers this year and have been a force on the defensive side of the ball in 2026.

4 – VINCENT BLANCHARD FIELD GOALS

Vincent Blanchard went four for five on his field goal attempts on Friday.

The Elks’ kicker connected from 38, 26, 26 and 16 yards as Edmonton consistently moved the ball but settled for field goals on several drives.

282 – PASSING YARDS FOR CODY FAJARDO

Cody Fajardo kept the ball safe on Friday night and did just enough to give the Elks their fifth win of the season.

Fajardo’s lone touchdown pass came on a four-yard strike to T.J. Luther and his longest connection of the day was 54 yards.