3 stats that defined Hamilton’s win over Toronto in Week 7

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HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats held off a late Toronto Argonauts push to earn a dramatic home victory on Saturday night.

Tre Ford made plays with both his arm and his legs, Jamal Peters came up with a timely interception and Hamilton capitalized on the game’s biggest moments to edge its East Division rival.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Ticats hold off late Argos push to claim win on Saturday

» Depth Charts: TOR | HAM

» Game Tracker: Toronto at Hamilton

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2 – IMPORTANT KICKS MISSED BY TORONTO

Football games are rarely decided by a single play, but two missed kicks loomed large for the Argonauts.

After Nick Arbuckle’s one-yard touchdown run cut Hamilton’s lead to one point in the fourth quarter, Lirim Hajrullahu‘s convert was unsuccessful, keeping the Tiger-Cats in front. Toronto still had one final opportunity to steal the win, but Hajrullahu’s 31-yard field goal attempt as time expired drifted wide.

The veteran kicker has been one of the CFL’s most reliable specialists throughout his career, but on Saturday, the margins simply favoured Hamilton.

109 – RUSHING YARDS BY TRE FORD

Tre Ford‘s mobility proved to be one of Hamilton’s biggest weapons.

The quarterback made his first start of the season and rushed for 109 yards, repeatedly extending drives with his legs and turning broken plays into first downs. Whether escaping pressure or finding running lanes when the pocket collapsed, Ford consistently put the Argonauts’ defence in difficult situations.

His athleticism helped sustain multiple scoring drives, including Hamilton’s late second-quarter touchdown march that gave the Tiger-Cats the lead heading into halftime.

1 – INTERCEPTION BY JAMAL PETERS

Momentum swung in Hamilton’s favour when Jamal Peters came away with the game’s lone interception.

The former Argonaut picked off Chad Kelly in the third quarter, halting a promising Toronto drive and giving the Tiger-Cats excellent field position. Hamilton took full advantage, marching down the field before Jake Dolegala finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

In a game decided by a single point, Peters’ takeaway, and Hamilton’s ability to turn it into seven points, proved to be one of the biggest moments of the night.