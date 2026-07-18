3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 7 win over Calgary

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CALGARY — It was a strong comeback attempt by the Calgary Stampeders, but the Montreal Alouettes fended off the home team for the second straight week, taking a 38-32 victory at McMahon Stadium.

It was the first game of a Saturday doubleheader and also the second half of a home-and-home between the Stampeders and Alouettes, in which a similar script played out last week with Montreal surviving a late Stampeders fury.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Alouettes’ win over the Stampeders in Week 7.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alexander sets record as Alouettes take down Stampeders for second-straight week

» Depth Charts: MTL | CGY

» Alouettes, Stampeders by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

336 – DAVIS ALEXANDER PASS ATTEMPTS WITHOUT A PICK

While this number still has potential to grow, Alexander set the record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception at the 324 mark and growing it to 336 by the end of the game, passing former Saskatchewan Roughriders pivot Darian Durant.

The 27-year-old also finished with 402 passing yards and three touchdowns, marking his sixth straight contest with at least 300 passing yards, as he continues to take care of the ball and make dynamic plays for Montreal’s offence.

123 – TRAVIS THEIS RUSHING YARDS

While it was mostly all Alouettes in this one, there was a heavy dose of Travis Theis, especially in the first quarter. Montreal established the run early as the 25-year-old rumbled over multiple Calgary defenders in the frame, while also scoring a 16-yard touchdown.

Theis finished with a season-high 123 yards and that one touchdown, which was his fourth consecutive game finding the end zone. The back also added five catches for 49 yards through the air.

113 – TYLER SNEAD RECEIVING YARDS

While it’s been Tyson Philpot who has stolen the headlines in 2026, and rightfully so, the need for Snead was apparent in this one. The 26-year-old led the Alouettes’ pass catchers with seven receptions for 113 yards, tacking on a touchdown for good measure.

Philpot still finished with 88 yards himself while the returning Cole Spieker added 73 yards and a major, but it was Snead who always found himself open and was Alexander’s favourite target in Montreal’s third straight win.