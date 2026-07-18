Ticats hold off late Argos push to claim win on Saturday

HAMILTON — Lirim Hajrullahu‘s 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide as time expired, allowing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to capture a dramatic 24-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

The Argonauts had marched into position for what would have been the game-winning kick after a late drive led by Chad Kelly, but Hajrullahu’s attempt missed the target, ending Toronto’s comeback bid. The miss capped a back-and-forth second half in which the Argonauts almost erased a 14-point deficit before ultimately coming up just short.

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Toronto opened the scoring on its first possession of the night as Kelly marched the offence down the field before Nick Arbuckle capped the drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak. Hamilton responded behind Tre Ford, who showcased his trademark mobility throughout the night and found Kenny Lawler for a 25-yard touchdown before leading another late second-quarter march that ended with Ante Milanovic-Litre punching in a one-yard score to give the Tiger-Cats a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hamilton appeared to seize control in the third quarter after Jamal Peters intercepted Kelly, setting up a touchdown drive that ended with Jake Dolegala sneaking in from one yard out. But when Toronto answered with Kelly’s five-yard touchdown pass to David Ungerer III, Marc Liegghio restored a two-score advantage for the Tabbies with a field goal.

The Argonauts mounted one final comeback in the fourth quarter. Kelly orchestrated another lengthy drive that ended with Arbuckle’s second one-yard rushing touchdown of the night, but Hajrullahu’s missed convert kept Hamilton in front 24-23.

After both defences forced punts, Toronto got one last opportunity with under two minutes to play. Kelly came up with several clutch plays, highlighted by an improvised scramble to his left before delivering a strike to Damonte Coxie, who tiptoed the sideline for a spectacular 29-yard catch. The veteran quarterback also broke free for an 18-yard run to move the Argonauts into field-goal range, but Hajrullahu’s 31-yard attempt drifted wide as the clock expired, sealing Hamilton’s one-point victory.

Ford was efficient for Hamilton, completing 21 of 27 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception while using his mobility to extend plays and help the Tiger-Cats move to 3-3. The quarterback also added 109 rushing yards on 10 carries, helping add another layer to Hamilton’s offence with his legs.

Chad Kelly finished 25-of-35 passing for 322 yards, one touchdown and one interception, adding several key scrambles to keep Toronto’s comeback hopes alive, but was unable to prevent the Double Blue to fall to 2-4.

SCORING PLAYS

NEXT UP

The Argonauts now travel to BC to face the Lions in Week 8 on Saturday, July 25. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Their last matchup came in Week 17 of 2025, when the Lions earned a 27-22 victory.

Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats head to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Sunday, July 26. It will be the second meeting between the East Division rivals this season after Montreal claimed a 30-27 win in Week 1.