3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 7 win over Ottawa

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OTTAWA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcame a slow start and a late deficit to steal an overtime victory from the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday night at TD Place Stadium.

Ottawa pushed the Bombers to the brink while searching for its first win of the season, building a multi-score lead before Winnipeg rallied in the fourth quarter and completed the comeback. The victory moved the Bombers to 4-2, while the REDBLACKS fell to 0-6.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 7.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Dru Brown leads Bombers over REDBLACKS in Ottawa return

» Depth Charts: WPG | OTT

» Winnipeg, Ottawa by the numbers

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2 – REDBLACKS RED ZONE TURNOVERS

Ottawa had multiple opportunities to build add to a 19-9 halftime lead, but Winnipeg’s defence continued to keep the game within reach in the second half.

The Bombers stopped the REDBLACKS on a goal-line stand early in the third quarter, turning away three straight Bryson Barnes attempts from the one-yard line to force a turnover on downs. On Ottawa’s next trip into the red zone, Jake Kelly intercepted Jake Maier’s pass in the back of the end zone.

With Winnipeg’s offence searching for answers, those two defensive stands proved critical in setting the stage for the fourth-quarter comeback.

17 – BOMBERS FOURTH-QUARTER POINTS

The Bombers saved their biggest push for when they needed it most.

Trailing by 17 points entering the final frame, Winnipeg’s offence came alive as Dru Brown sparked the comeback effort against his former team. The quarterback connected with Nic Demski for a touchdown to cut into Ottawa’s lead before Ontaria Wilson hauled in the game-tying major with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. After being held in check through the first three quarters, Brown took over late, throwing 167 of his 317 passing yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

6 – SERGIO CASTILLO FIELD GOALS

Before Winnipeg’s offence found its footing, the sure-footed Sergio Castillo kept the Bombers within striking distance.

The veteran kicker connected on six field goals, including kicks from 53, 39, 26 and 24 yards, accounting for all of Winnipeg’s scoring through regulation before Brown’s late push midway through the fourth. In overtime, Castillo continued to deliver, hitting two more field goals before Brown sealed the victory in the CFL’s new overtime format.

Castillo’s consistency gave the Bombers a chance to rally, with each successful kick keeping the deficit manageable until Winnipeg completed the comeback.