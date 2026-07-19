CFL releases statement on the passing of Jayden Dalke

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the passing of Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back, former Edmonton Wildcat, former University of Alberta Golden Bear and Leduc, Alta., native Jayden Dalke:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the tragic news of Jayden’s passing. He was a passionate competitor who played with incredible heart. Off the field, he will be remembered for his leadership in the locker room and his dedication to the community. The CFL has lost a teammate, a Canadian brother and a friend. On behalf of the Board of Governors, our CFL family and the entire Canadian football community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and all those whose lives were bettered through knowing him.”

Stewart Johnston

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also released the following statement on Sunday:

“It is with profound sadness that the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the loss of linebacker and team captain Jayden Dalke, who passed away in a car accident yesterday evening. A relentless warrior on the field, Jayden’s determination, toughness and work ethic inspired his teammates, who cared deeply for him and are heartbroken by his passing.

Jayden had a unique gift of making the people around him feel special and valued. No one ever left a conversation with him without a smile. On and off the field, he was the true definition of what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

Our hearts go out to the entire Dalke family, who traveled the country to watch Jayden live his dream. We will miss him terribly and will never forget the impact he had on our lives and our team.”