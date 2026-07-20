5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 7

TORONTO — Explosive running backs might dominate this week’s edition of 5 PFF Stats, but the defence steals the spotlight.

Three of this week’s five featured performances come from defenders, with lockdown coverage and game-changing plays helping shape the outcome of several Week 7 matchups.

Using advanced data from Pro Football Focus, CFL.ca highlights five numbers that stood out from another exciting week of action.

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DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 8 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

He won’t go down! 😤 Mills finds daylight and picks up a big gain for Calgary💥 🗓️: Alouettes vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/B5ppk4i7bo — CFL (@CFL) July 18, 2026

Dedrick Mills continued to power Calgary’s offence despite the Stampeders’ 38-32 loss to Montreal.

The reigning rushing champion carried the ball 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown while picking up eight rushing first downs. According to PFF, Mills also forced seven missed tackles, continuing to showcase the physical running style that has him leading the CFL in rushing through seven weeks.

RONALD KENT JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS | 25 PER CENT PASS COMPLETION ALLOWED

The Lions came up just short in a 19-17 loss to Edmonton, but Ronald Kent Jr. turned in another strong performance in coverage.

Quarterbacks completed just 25 per cent of passes thrown his way, making Kent one of the toughest defensive backs to target in Week 7. His effort helped BC’s defence keep the game within one score until the final whistle.

JAKE KELLY | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 10 PASSING YARDS ALLOWED

WPG defence comes up BIG again to start 2nd half! 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS2, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/GWZ2KP5qrF — CFL (@CFL) July 20, 2026

Jake Kelly made life difficult for Ottawa’s receivers in Winnipeg’s dramatic comeback victory on Sunday night.

Targeted just twice, Kelly surrendered only 10 receiving yards and did not allow a first down. He also came away with an interception as the Blue Bombers erased a 17-point deficit to defeat the REDBLACKS 36-34.

KENNETH LOGAN JR. | LINEBACKER/DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 5 STOPS

FOUR INTERCEPTIONS FOR THE ELKS 😱 Kenny Logan Jr. comes down with the INT for Edmonton! 🗓️: Lions vs. Elks LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS2 and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/FsrRddhHpY — CFL (@CFL) July 18, 2026

Kenneth Logan Jr. filled up the stat sheet in Edmonton’s 19-17 victory over the BC Lions.

PFF credited the defender with five defensive stops, which are tackles that result in unsuccessful plays for the offence based on down and distance. Logan also recorded seven tackles, a sack and an interception, turning in one of the league’s most complete defensive performances of Week 7 to help the Elks improve to 5-1.

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 83 RUSHING YARDS AFTER CONTACT

It took more than one defender to bring down Travis Theis on Saturday afternoon.

The tailback carried the ball 19 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, with 83 of those yards coming after contact according to PFF. Time and again, Theis fought through contact to extend drives and keep Montreal’s offence on schedule, playing a key role in the Alouettes’ 38-32 victory over Calgary.