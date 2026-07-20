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Injury Reports July 20, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 8

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Thursday, July 23 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Brett Boyko OL Hand Limited
Royce Metchie DB Achilles Limited
Brock Mogensen LB Hamstring Limited
Carter O’Donnell OL Knee Limited
Tyron Vrede LB Knee Limited

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Thomas Bertrand-Hudon RB Head Limited
Darius Bell OL Ankle Limited
Dylan Djete WR Quadriceps Full
Jaylen Johnson WR Shoulder Full
Nelson Lokombo DB Ankle DNP
Benoit Marion DL Shoulder Full
Rolan Milligan Jr. DB Shoulder Full
Morgen Runge FB Pec Full
Mathew Sexton WR Ankle DNP
Ryder Varga LB Knee Full

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES SUN Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES SUN Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sunday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 