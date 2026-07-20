CFL Injury Reports: Week 8

TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Thursday, July 23 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status Brett Boyko OL Hand Limited Royce Metchie DB Achilles Limited Brock Mogensen LB Hamstring Limited Carter O’Donnell OL Knee Limited Tyron Vrede LB Knee Limited

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES SUN Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES SUN Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sunday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status