CFL Injury Reports: Week 8

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 8’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, July 23 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Hand
|Limited
|Royce Metchie
|DB
|Achilles
|Limited
|Brock Mogensen
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Carter O’Donnell
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Thomas Bertrand-Hudon
|RB
|Head
|Limited
|Darius Bell
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Dylan Djete
|WR
|Quadriceps
|Full
|Jaylen Johnson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Benoit Marion
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Morgen Runge
|FB
|Pec
|Full
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ryder Varga
|LB
|Knee
|Full
Friday, July 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|SUN
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|SUN
|Game Status
Saturday, July 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Sunday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status