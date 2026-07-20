Davis Alexander sets CFL record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander has written himself into the CFL history books.

Darian Durant‘s CFL record of 323 consecutive pass attempts without an interception had stood since the 2016 season. Alexander matched the mark before breaking it with his 324th consecutive interception-free pass with a completion to Cole Spieker in the third quarter of Montreal’s win over Calgary in Week 7.

The record-setting throw came during a drive that ended with Dustin Crum‘s one-yard rushing touchdown, and Alexander finished the game with his streak extended to 336 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

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Alexander had yet another remarkable game in Week 7, completing 25 of 32 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback leads the league with 2,181 passing yards and has yet to throw an interception in 2026, joining Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr. as the only two pivots to remain interception-free through seven weeks.

All the individual success has also translated into the standings as the Alexander has guided the Alouettes to an East Division-best 5-1 record.

The signal-caller will attempt to push his streak further as the Als face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 26, in Week 8 action.