MMQB: 5 things we know after one-third of the CFL season

We’re doing this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback with the memory of Jayden Dalke heavy on our hearts. We’re sending thoughts and love to his family and friends, his teammates in Saskatchewan, and the entire Roughriders family.

It’s perhaps a little hard to believe but it’s also true: with Week 7 wrapping up Sunday night, we’re a third of the way through the 2026 regular season.

A few teams have separated themselves from the pack while a couple others look very ready to break through. With the league picture a little clearer, yet with plenty of runway in front of us, here are four observations at the one-third mark.

RELATED

» Dru Brown“>Dru Brown leads Bombers over REDBLACKS in Ottawa return

» Ticats hold off late Argos push to claim win on Saturday

» Alexander sets record as Alouettes take down Stampeders for second-straight week

» Elks take down Lions to capture fifth win of season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

DAVIS ALEXANDER IS THE REAL DEAL

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander is unquestionably one of your early frontrunners for George Reed Most Outstanding Player. Knowing what Alexander accomplished last season in his first year as a starter and knowing how long Als fans have been clamouring for him to get his shot, this isn’t a shocking development by any means.

And yet, it’s always significant when a player like Alexander does it again. Plenty of quarterbacks can pop early in their career or over a smaller sample size. It’s another thing to continue delivering at a high level once the league starts to familiarize themselves with a player. And Alexander is doing that and more for 5-1 Montreal.

After throwing for 402 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-32 win over Calgary, Alexander leads the league with 2,181 passing yards to go along with 11 touchdowns, a 71.3 per cent completion rate, and a sparkling 120.5 passer rating.

If there were any doubts remaining about Alexander’s spot as one of the league’s truly elite quarterbacks, he’s completely flattened them in 2026. As a result, Montreal looks as strong a 113th Grey Cup contender as any team at the one-third mark.

NOT JUST A ONE MAN SHOW

Alexander’s neck-and-neck MOP competition through seven weeks is Edmonton tailback Justin Rankin. The resurgent 5-1 Elks have been powered by Rankin’s league leading 865 yards from scrimmage and six offensive touchdowns. He’s been the West Division’s most dominant player thus far, but it’s Rankin’s quietest night that might be the most significant.

With 55 total offensive yards in Week 7, Rankin failed to hit triple digits for the first time this season. But Edmonton still got the job done in a 19-17 home win over the Lions. While we won’t see Rankin stifled like that very often the rest of the way, it was still important to see the Elks pull out a win in a different fashion with the likes of Cody Fajardo, JJ Ross, and Kenneth Logan Jr. leading the way.

CANADIAN RECEIVERS AREN’T SLOWING DOWN

We’ve been talking about this current crop of Canadian receivers for most of the season and there’s no reason to stop now. With Montreal’s Tyson Philpot leading the way, we’re watching an incredible generation of National pass-catchers do their thing.

Philpot sits first overall with 807 receiving yards to go along with four touchdown catches. Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker (471 yards), Toronto’s Kevin Mital (448) and Hamilton’s Kiondré Smith (417) are also among the league’s top 10 receivers. And don’t sleep on Calgary’s Jalen Philpot, tied for first with four touchdown catches of his own, or Winnipeg’s Nic Demski, who’s really been heating up the last couple weeks.

CEMENTING SPOT

Montreal’s Philpot and Alexander are part of a select group proving they’re here to stay as legit CFL stars. And two others belong in that group, too.

After leading the league with 1,409 rushing yards in 2025, Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills is doing it again. Adding 130 to his total in Week 7, Mills sits atop the rushing table with 524 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. For a few years prior, many wondered what Mills could do with a little better luck in the injury department. Now we know.

Similarly, Hamilton’s Stavros Katsantonis has steadily risen the ranks over the last few seasons and finished last year as one of the league’s co-leaders with six interceptions. One year later, he’s back in the same spot. Katsantonis sits tied for top spot with three interceptions as he continues to cement himself as the league’s best safety.

QUICK HITS

Dru Brown likely woke up Monday morning with a certain spring in his step. After being traded back to Winnipeg late last month, Brown threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns to help his new squad storm back for a 36-34 win over his former mates in Ottawa on Sunday night. With Zach Collaros sidelined, Brown has thrown for 656 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in two starts since returning to the Bombers.

Finally, the Stampeders are likely a little frustrated as they enter Week 8. Calgary dropped to 2-4 after a second straight tight loss to the Alouettes on Saturday afternoon. Their combined margin of defeat in their four losses, however, is just 18 points. Stuff like that usually comes around as the Stamps get set to visit Winnipeg in Week 8.