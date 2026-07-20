Overreaction Monday: 6 hot takes from Week 7

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction,” a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, has a new power-back king risen? And cards close to the vest on a couple of back-up quarterbacks.

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IS NOW THE TIME FOR A CHANGE?

That was an absolutely excruciating loss for Ottawa on Sunday night.

In control at the half, with chances to pull away even more early in the third, the winless REDBLACKS wound up with a 36-34 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Well, that’s it. Gotta go with McLeod Bethel-Thompson next week.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

I understand that sentiment. The team is oh-and-six. Frustration is high. But quarterback Jake Maier played well against Winnipeg.

An end zone shot that he’d like back, sure. But a guy who goes 30/40 for 344 yards and a touchdown is not playing the position poorly.

A lot happened to lead Ottawa to this loss. Some of those mistakes were Maier’s. But lots of them weren’t.

“We had four interceptions that we dropped, right?” said head coach Ryan Dinwiddie after the game.

It was kind of ‘by a 1,000 cuts’ that the REDBLACKS lost this one and quite a few of those nicks didn’t have anything to do with the starting quarterback.

THE DEFENCE IS ACTUALLY THEIR STRENGTH

“It’s not Rankin, Fajardo and the offence that is Edmonton’s strength. It’s their defence.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

That’s not to say, in any way, shape or form, that the Edmonton offence is a problem. It’s not. It’s pretty good, actually, and while super-back Justin Rankin was kept mostly tied up against BC, Fajardo threw for nearly 300 yards. They moved the ball again, but on this night, the Edmonton offence suffered from stall out on many of their drives, settling for threes.

This is just to say that that is just how very well that Edmonton defence is playing. Leading the league with 16 takeaways heading into Week 7, the unit came up with five more (including four interceptions) against the Lions, and registered four sacks too.

Edmonton’s offence is pretty effective, sometimes greatly so.

But that D? It’s lights out right now.

THERE’S A NEW BATTERING RAM IN TOWN

Montreal running back Travis Theis provided us with a tremendous display of power running in his team’s 38-32 win in Calgary.

He set the tone early, taking on almost everyone on the Calgary defence — including knocking over defensive end Folarin Orimolade (mind-blown emoji) on a 14-yard gain that looked like the trailer for ‘One Battle After Another.’

Theis did it a few more times, too, on the way to 123 yards on 19 rushes, with many of those yards coming through determination and brute force and plenty of walls knocked down.

“Travis Theis is emerging as the premier power back in the CFL.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

In a league that boasts premium bashers like Brady Oliveira, Dedrick Mills, Justin Rankin and A.J. Ouellette, Theis has a ways to go before he can be thought of as being in that class.

But, boy-howdy, did he ever show everyone he has the stuff to join those guys. Keep it up and we get to “too soon to tell” very quickly and who knows? Maybe even to “fair” by season’s end.

THE ONE THING THEY COULDN’T AFFORD

That was a real punch to the gut for the BC Lions, losing reigning Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke on the first series of the game in

Edmonton.

Ouch to the power of OUCH.

“They’re going to have to win games on defence until Nathan returns.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

No one should arrive at a final judgment on BC quarterback Chase Brice based on that one game alone.

The 28-year-old back-up to Nathan Rourke is not going to be Nathan Rourke, we don’t assume, but coming in cold against, arguably, the league’s best defence? It would have been quite a surprise to see him look comfortable and for the Lions’ offence to be all groovy despite the sudden change.

Let’s wait to see how Brice comes out in Week 8 against Toronto, after a week’s worth of practice at QB1, if that’s the way the Lions need to go.

THEY’VE GOT THE BLUEPRINT ON HOW TO BOTTLE UP THAT NIGHTMARE

“The Lions have cracked the Rankin code.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

The BC defence swallowed up Justin Rankin’s run game for the second time this season.

His rushing numbers against the Lions over two games: 28 yards on 14 carries.

The Lions’ D has shown how to effectively scheme against the Rankin run threat. Other teams will want to follow suit but do they also have the type of players and the execution to play copycat effectively?

QUARTERBACK QUESTION: SOLVED

After the injury to Bo Levi Mitchell, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had a big question to answer.

Could someone behind Bo on the depth chart rise and ensure the Ticats’ offence could move the football with authority?

On Saturday night, Tre Ford stepped in and did Tre Ford kinda stuff; he darted, dashed and escaped, running for first downs and occasionally checking up to deliver a completion downfield — as he did on a touchdown strike to receiver Kenny Lawler — in a 24-23 win over Toronto.

“Hamilton’s all set, now, Tre’s the man.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

The Ticats did hang on and Ford’s mind-blowing escapability played a big part in getting them over the line against the Argos. The Hamilton offence looked a little more electric, certainly, than it did the week before in a blowout loss to Saskatchewan.

What will happen over the next few weeks, with opposing defences armed with video of how Ford got things done?

You can bet on defensive coordinators, league-wide, devising schemes that they hope will keep Ford at bay.

Good news for Hamilton fans is that head coach Scott Milanovich is one of the best QB coaches anywhere and he’ll have his own counter moves up his sleeve.