Riders sign defensive lineman Derick Roberson, defensive back Millard Bradford

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders sign American defensive lineman Derick Roberson and American defensive back Millard Bradford, the team announced on Monday.

Roberson (six-foot-four, 250 pounds) spent three seasons (2019–2021) with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 19 games. He recorded 29 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks. During Tennessee’s 2019 playoff run, he played in three post-season games, registering three tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.

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The San Antonio, Texas, native spent three collegiate seasons at Sam Houston State. In his senior campaign, he started all 11 games and totalled 68 tackles (39 solo), 21 tackles for loss totalling 150 yards, 15 sacks for 95 yards, five forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. He recorded a career-high three sacks against Northwestern State and a season-high 12 tackles against Southeastern Louisiana.

Roberson most recently spent three seasons (2024-26) with the DC Defenders. In 2026, he appeared in 11 games and recorded 47 tackles, 12 tackles for loss totaling 79 yards, eight sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and was named an All-UFL defensive end.

Bradford (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) spent time with the New Orleans Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He appeared in three games, recording three solo tackles. He later attended training camp with the Chicago Bears before participating in the Calgary Stampeders’ rookie camp.

The DeRidder, Louisiana, native played five collegiate seasons at TCU, appearing in 58 games with 27 starts. He recorded 231 tackles, 17 tackles for loss totaling 40 yards, one sack, four interceptions, 19 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Two of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

As a junior, Bradford started 12 of 13 games, registering 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception. During his senior season, he started six of 12 games and recorded 54 tackles (41 solo) and two interceptions. He earned Honourable Mention All-Big 12 honours in both 2022 and 2023.